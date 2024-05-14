Nashville Sounds cruises to 12-2 victory at Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Jacksonville, FL – An offensive explosion and gem by Tyler Woessner led the Nashville Sounds (19-21) over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (17-23) 12-2 on Tuesday night at 121 Financial Ballpark. Sixteen hits, including three multi-run home runs, helped throttle the Jumbo Shrimp in the first game of the series.

Up 2-1 in the sixth inning, a pair of two-run homers by Brewer Hicklen and Eric Haase gave the Sounds some breathing room, extending their lead to 6-1. In his next at-bat in the seventh, Hicklen put the game out of reach with another home run, this time of the three-run variety to cap off a six-RBI performance.

He has two multi-homer games in the last week and became the first Sounds player this season with more than four RBI in a single game.

Tyler Woessner (1-2) was excellent in his third start with the Sounds. He struck out a career-high nine batters in 6.0 innings of work and picked up his first win at the Triple-A level. Allowing just two hits, his only blemish was a solo home run in the fourth inning.

With no score entering the fourth inning, Isaac Collins doubled into the right-center gap and Hicklen followed with a sacrifice fly to give the Sounds an early 2-0 lead. Nashville would then score 10 runs across the sixth, seventh and eighth inning.

Wes Clarke and Freddy Zamora both made their Triple-A debuts for Nashville after spending the start of their seasons with Double-A Biloxi. Clarke ripped a 105-mph single to center field in the sixth to set up the first Hicklen blast. Zamora added his first hit with the Sounds in the eighth inning and was subsequently driven in by Clarke on a two-run double.

Nashville’s bullpen did not give Jacksonville any life with three innings of work and allowed just one earned run. Rob Zastryzny (1.0 IP), and Abner Uribe (1.0 IP) had scoreless seventh and eighth innings.

The Sounds take on the Jumbo Shrimp in the second game of the six-game series Wednesday morning at 11:05am CT at 121 Financial Ballpark. Right-hander Chad Patrick (1-1, 3.52) will be on the bump for Nashville and go against left-hander Kent Emmanuel (0-1, 2.76) for Jacksonville.

Post-Game Notes

Brewer Hicklen’s six RBI sets a new career best. Hicklen now has 12 multi-home run games in his career with his most recent coming at Durham last Tuesday. In his last eight games, he has five home runs and 12 RBI.

Rob Zastryzny returned to Jacksonville to take on his former team. In 2021 for the Jumbo Shrimp, Zastryzny was 3-0, with a 3.68 ERA (29.1 IP/12 ER) and 41 strikeouts in 24 appearances.

Tyler Woessner picked up his first win of the season in seven combined starts for Biloxi and Nashville. His last win came at Beloit on September 2nd, 2023. His previous high in strikeouts was eight, which he had accomplished on five occasions and the most recent occurring on April 25 at Pensacola while pitching for Biloxi.

Vinny Capra notched his third three-hit game of the season. He is now tied with Brewer Hicklen for second place, trailing Tyler Black with four.

