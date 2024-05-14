Old Glory Distilling Co. Unveils Spectacular Silo Park, A Culinary and Entertainment Oasis

Clarksville, TN – Old Glory Distilling Co. recently garnered great reviews with the opening of its new restaurant that features everything from prime rib egg rolls and Mexican street corn dip to duck fat fries and BBQ nachos, and that’s just a sampling from the appetizer menu.

The remodel created what some are calling Clarksville’s’ best looking restaurant ever’, and after a few weeks of operation it was time to officially open its outdoor Silo Park.

The family-friendly outdoor area contains covered and open seating, outdoor games and fire pits, a stage for live music, and an actual grain silo that has been altered to work as a bar, from which customers can get craft cocktails, cold beer, smoked tacos and more.

Photo Gallery