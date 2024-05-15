APSU Tennis’ Jana Leder, Denise Torrealba Named to CSC Academic All-District Team

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s tennis players Jana Leder and Denise Torrealba were named to the College Sports Communicator’s (formerly the College Sports Information Directors of America) All-District Team.

The 2023 Academic All-District® Women’s Tennis teams, selected by College Sports Communicators (CSC), recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes women’s tennis honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, and NAIA.

Leder completed her master’s degree in management with a 3.98 GPA. The Remchingen, Germany native was named this season’s Atlantic Sun Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year. In addition to this, Leder was named to the Academic All-ASUN team and First Team All-ASUN. She posted a 12-6 singles record this season and is the second player in program history to be named first-team all-conference four times in her career.

Leder is also under consideration for advancement to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. Student-athletes selected as CSC Academic All-America® finalists will advance to the national ballot to be voted on by CSC members. The first-, second-—and third-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced June 4th, 2024.

Torrealba, a junior hailing from Neu-Isenburg, Germany, is working to complete her bachelor’s degree in management with a 3.81 GPA. She competed in 20 matches for the Governors this season, with an overall record of 11-8.

