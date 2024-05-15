Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis’ Giovanni Becchis, Tom Bolton selected for CSC Academic All-District Team

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team players Giovanni Becchis and Tom Bolton were named to the (formerly the College Sports Information Directors of America) College Sports Communicator’s All-District Team.

The 2023 Academic All-District® Men’s Tennis teams, selected by College Sports Communicators (CSC), recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.

The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes men’s tennis honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, and NAIA.

A Boves, Italy native, Becchis is working to complete his bachelor’s degree in marketing with a 4.00 GPA. The junior played in 17 of the APSU Govs 18 matches, posting a 9-8 record in singles matches.

Hailing from Wellington, New Zeland, Bolton is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in finance with a 3.76 GPA. The junior played in all 18 matches for the Govs this season.

