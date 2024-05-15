Clarksville Association of REALTORS announces Creating Opportunities Grant

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Association of REALTORS® is excited to announce their Creating Opportunities Grant for minority professionals who would like to become affiliated members of the real estate industry.

With funding from the National Association of REALTORS®, the Clarksville Association of REALTORS® developed the Creating Opportunities Grant to fund the education and licensing costs for two community members to become Home Inspectors in 2024.

The Clarksville Association of Realtors emphasizes the significance of mirroring the diversity within our vibrant community across all facets of the real estate sector. The Association is committed to fostering opportunities for various aspects of the home buying and selling journey to embody the rich diversity of our community.

The Clarksville Association of REALTORS® President, Joann Garcia, added, “The Clarksville Association of REALTORS® believes that with our robust and diverse community, it is important every aspect of the real estate industry reflect that diversity. Therefore, we felt it important to create opportunities for other areas of the home buying and selling process to also reflect the diversity of our community.”

The grant covers both Online and In-Person Home Inspector Training courses with the American Home Inspectors (AHI) training valued at $1,295. The grant will also cover the cost of the National Home Inspectors Exam ($225.00) and the Tennessee Home Inspector license application ($300.00). The next scheduled in-person American Home Inspectors Training session is September 21st-22nd, 2024.

Interested community members should submit an application. Upon selection, they are required to begin the online portion within 30 days of acceptance into the program, be available and participate in the September session, take the AHI Exam within 30 days after completing the course. Additional requirements for the grant can be found on the Clarksville Association of REALTORS®’ website by searching for the Creating Opportunities Grant or by calling the Association at 931.552.3567. The application deadline is July 31st, 2024.

The Clarksville Association of REALTORS® is dedicated to nurturing opportunities for various aspects of the home buying and selling journey to embody the rich diversity of our community. Deb Haines-Kulick, CEO of the Clarksville Association of REALTORS®, further emphasized, “With our vibrant community, it is imperative that every facet of the real estate industry mirrors that diversity. Hence, we found it key to establish opportunities for other segments of the home buying and selling process to also mirror the diversity of our community.”

The Clarksville Association of REALTORS® has over 1,300 REALTOR® members and more than 100 Affiliate Partners working together to improve public awareness of the value REALTORS® bring to the community and to the benefits of their services. The Clarksville Association of REALTORS® also serves to promote the success and future developments of its members in association with the Tennessee and National Associations of REALTORS®.

Clarksville Association of REALTORS® Public Affairs Coordinator – Jennifer Harper, 931.552.3567. www.clarksvilleaor.com/. 115 Center Pointe Drive, Clarksville, TN 37043. Like us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/clarksvillerealtors. Follow us on Instagram: Clarksville Assoc of REALTORS.

Find us on YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/clarksvilletnaor