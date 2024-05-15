Millan Foundation Launch Inspires Local Leaders to Give Back

Clarksville, TN – Scores of local leaders attended the recent Millan Foundation Launch at The Press, an afternoon of events that included a welcome message from Leo and Lillie Millan, an all-star panel discussion, two rounds of workshop sessions, and finally, a reception in The Jude Room.

The Millans have inspired many of their business partners and associates to become more involved in philanthropic endeavors over the years. Their philosophy of giving/helping locally has expanded to various parts of the United States and to several locations abroad. The size and scope of the operation have progressed to the point that it is time for the formation of the Millan Foundation.

Pamphlets handed out at the launch included the pillars of the Foundation, which are Faith, Community, Outreach, and Connection. The welcome message read in part, “We truly believe this is where our hearts are going to thrive.” It also included the Foundation’s mission and vision statements. Vision: We aspire to remove the obstacles that our partnering organizations face so that they can thrive and accomplish their mission to their fullest potential.

Nashville attorney Charles Bone led the hour-long panel discussion which included Nonprofit Partner Steve Moore | Chairman & Founder | The Shalom Foundation, Philanthropic Advisor Jaclyn Schroeder, Vice President, Sr. Philanthropic Advisor | US Bank Private Wealth Management, Wade Munday, Director, Corporate Philanthropy & Social Impact | Bridgestone Americas, Nicole Doss, CPA, Partner | Thurman Campbell Group, and Jim Durrett, COO | Millan Enterprises.

The panel took questions from the audience, who learned about challenges that other leaders have faced in their philanthropic efforts, as well as the legal and technical aspects of properly setting up and fundraising for their own organizations.

As the panel discussion concluded, guests were invited to take part in their choice of four workshops, taking place simultaneously at different locations throughout The Press. The topics included Volunteer Management, Engagement, Leadership, and Fundraising.

Those workshops were led by Sherry Nicholson, CEO & Founder | YaiPak Outreach, Sr. Pastor Robert Burdett, YaiPak Outreach Texas & Powerhouse Church, Reagan Prather, Leadership & Mental Performance Coach | Top Mental Game, and Jaclyn Schroeder, Vice President, Sr. Philanthropic Advisor | US Bank Private Wealth Management.

As the workshops continued, Leo Millan took a moment to talk about the day’s events. “We’ve been doing charitable works for more than 15 years. Now, we’re trying to put it together more formally and to use the resources we have to help other non-profits. That’s really the goal.”

Millan says there are currently five people who are strictly focused on the Foundation’s efforts, but the entire Millan team, consisting of more than 60 people, is all-volunteer in one way or another and also participates in company mission trips. So, anybody who wants to be involved gets to be.

“Our goal is to expand our efforts and to partner with more people,” Millan said. “If there are people who don’t know who to team up with, we want to help them do what we’ve done in business, in this case build relationships with the right non-profits, so they can accomplish more together.

“If you have a person who has a heart for kids needing surgeries, for example, we already know where to send them, because I went through the same struggle. I met Mr. Moore because I wanted to build a clinic. He told me the struggles he faced, and the years it took, so instead of building our own, we decided to partner with him.”

Millan says they had been doing something similar to YaiPak Outreach, but on a way smaller scale than Sherry Nicholson. Upon meeting her, they chose to provide the space she needed to do her work, and helped her get everything organized. He admits, the result is way more than what they would have been able to do.

“We’re going to focus on specific types of charities, but even if we can’t provide funds, we want to help them find the resources and help they need,” Millan said. “So many times, nonprofits think they need money, but really they need other resources, like information and know-how, to get things done.

“The advantage we have is access to really smart people. We want to share those resources with nonprofits, as long as it benefits the community. Obviously, we are working with people in Clarksville and Middle Tennessee, but also we are involved in a lot of mission work in Cuba, Guatemala, Mexico and Honduras.”

Since Millan Enterprises’ founding in 1999, Leo and Lillie have made it clear that faith is the cornerstone of everything they do. The Foundation’s mission statement – The heart of our mission is to create a legacy of impact, through our love for Christ, we unite with good people and great organizations to broaden and strengthen their footprint.

At the bottom of the pamphlets provided to those in attendance was a drawing of a modest one-room house in Mexico, similar to the one Lillie Millan’s mother lived in, and a passage from the bible – “To whom much was given, of him much will be required.” – Luke 12:48