101st Airborne Division’s Annual Week of the Eagles Concert is this Friday

Fort Campbell, KY – Join Fort Campbell MWR for an electrifying evening of music at the Week of the Eagles Concert on Friday, May 17th, starting at 6:00pm at the Division Parade Field.

This event is free and open to Department of Defense (DoD) and Non-DoD ID card holders.

Non-DoD ID cardholders will need to enter the post through Gate 7. Request your visitors pass in advance online here: Pre-Registration | Gvt.US (army.mil)

Be prepared with your vehicle registration, proof of insurance, and a valid photo ID for each person in the vehicle who is 16 and over.

All vehicles entering the installation are subject to be searched.

The 101st Airborne Division Parade Field is located at 6390 Desert Storm Avenue.

Featured Artists

101st Army Rock Band

Get ready to rock out with the 101st Army Rock Band! This talented group of musicians will kick off the night with high-energy renditions of classic rock hits and contemporary favorites. Their electrifying performance is sure to set the stage on fire.

Annabel Whitledge

Annabel Whitledge is a young up-and-coming Nashville singer/songwriter. Playing her first Nashville stage at only 10 years old, Annabel found a passion and love for music that has guided her toward adulthood. In Annabel Whitledge’s seven years in music, she has accomplished a great deal of self-set goals.

Including, 13 original song recordings in Nashville. (5 of which will be released this year), Won a HMMA (Hollywood Music and Media Award at age 14, Has had two songs make radio world-wide, Opened for large name artists such as: Craig Morgan, Sara Evans, Deana Carter, Thompson Square, Jeff Bates, Terri Clark, David Ball, Jason Micheal Carroll, and more.

Jenny Teator

Often compared to the likes of Elle King and Miranda Lambert, Jenny Teator’s music is defined by uniquely soulful vocal melodies, a clever combination of blues, rock and country guitar riffs, and grooves that can make anyone dance. Drawing from her diverse influences, which ranged from classic rock and soul to country and pop, she began to carve out a unique sound that defied easy categorization.

She aptly named this fusion “Rhinestone Rock,” a sound that embraces the timeless glamor of rhinestones in country while embodying the raw authenticity of rock and roll. You won’t want to miss her incredible performance at this special event.



Jenny is known on Fort Campbell for her song “Screaming Eagles” which chronicles her Grandfather’s experience in WWII by setting his letters home to music. Jenny first performed at the 2022 Run to Remember and then again performed the song at the Garrison Change of Command in 2023.

Drone Air Show: 9:00pm

As the concert ends, prepare to be dazzled by a breathtaking drone air show! Witness colorful drones illuminate the night sky, choreographed to music, creating mesmerizing patterns and displays that will leave you in awe.

Join Fort Campbell MWR for an Unforgettable Evening

Gather your friends and family, bring your lawn chairs or blankets, and come out to enjoy a night of live music. Admission is free, food and beverages will be available for purchase, so you can relax and indulge while enjoying the fantastic performances on stage.