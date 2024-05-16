80.2 F
Sports

Austin Peay State University Track’s Lauren Lewis qualifies for NCAA East First Round

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Track's Lauren Lewis qualifies for NCAA East First Round. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's Track and FieldIndianapolis, IN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team junior Lauren Lewis qualified for the NCAA East First Round in the 800 meters, May 22nd, 2024, at Kentucky’s outdoor track and field complex in Lexington, Kentucky.

The Fairburn, Georgia native ran a personal best of 2:06.24 at the Atlantic Sun Conference Championships, May 11th, qualifying her for the regional. 

This is the fourth year that the APSU Govs have sent an athlete to an NCAA regional.  Entering the event, Lewis is seeded 46th. 

For news and updates on the Govs, follow the Austin Peay State University track and field team on X and Instagram (@GovsXCTF) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

