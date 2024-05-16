Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for May 16th–20th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This weekend’s weather in Clarksville-Montgomery County promises a mix of sunshine, showers, and thunderstorms.

This afternoon, mostly sunny conditions will prevail, with a high temperature near 82°F. Expect a gentle west-northwest wind around 5 mph.

Clouds will increase as we head into the night. There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4:00am. The overnight low will be around 64°F with calm winds.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Friday, especially after 11:00am. The high temperature will be near 73°F. Winds will be calm in the morning, becoming eastward at around 5 mph. The chance of precipitation stands at 80%, with new rainfall amounts between half an inch and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Showers remain likely Friday night, along with a possible thunderstorm before midnight. After midnight, a chance of showers and thunderstorms persists. Mostly cloudy conditions are expected, with a low of around 63°F. Southeast winds will be around 5 mph, becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

On Saturday, expect more showers, possibly accompanied by thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy skies with a high near 76°F. Winds will shift from south to northwest during the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night before 1:00am. The weather will be partly cloudy, with a low of around 62°F. North winds will be around 5 mph, becoming calm.

Sunny skies return on Sunday, bringing a pleasant day. The high temperature will be near 84°F, and north winds will be around 5 mph.

Sunday night will see mostly clear conditions with a low of around 62°F. Calm winds will prevail.

Another sunny day kicks off the work week on Monday. The high temperature will be near 86°F. Winds will be calm, becoming south-southwest at around 5 mph.

Expect partly cloudy skies with a low of around 66°F on Monday night.

Stay tuned to Clarksville Online for changing weather conditions throughout the week, and don’t forget your umbrella.