Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department announces Mason Rudolph Golf Course to close May 31st, will reopen as City Park

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department has announced that Mason Rudolph Golf Course will close on May 31st, 2024, and reopen as a park on June 1st, 2024.

Recently, Billy Fuller Golf Design conducted an evaluation to make the property a viable golf course, and estimates came back at around $4.4 million.

Historically, low golfer usage and a sinkhole opening up at course hole number 3 prompted the department to evaluate the highest and best use of the property.

In its last year of full operation, the golf course saw 2,790 individual golfers visit, which is less than the number of households in a one-mile radius of the 48-acre property.

Initial plans for the park include open spaces, athletic practice fields, pavilions, walking trails, a playground, and a community center for rent.

Future amenities are still being determined.

Additionally, the park will pay homage to Mason Rudolph, the legendary golfer who was born in Clarksville in 1934, with its namesake “Mason Rudolph Legacy Park” as well as biographical information throughout the park.

“We recognize the significance of native Clarksvillian, Mason Rudolph, within our golfing community, and plan to honor his achievements while also maximizing the use of this space,” said Jennifer Letourneau, Director of the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department.

“Utilizing the 40-plus acres as a park allows everyone to enjoy the green space in the middle of town. The timing is right since a new sidewalk is planned for the Golf Club Lane side of the property, and a section of Greenway nearby is in design,” she said.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said the new space will be well-received as Clarksville continues to see growth.

“Mason Rudolph is a legendary figure in sports and in Clarksville history,” said Mayor Pitts. “His memory will live on in this transformative park project supporting families and the entire neighborhood where it exists.

“I am very excited for what lies ahead with this new, centrally-located Clarksville municipal park,” Mayor Pitts said.

For more information about the project, visit ClarksvilleParksRec.com or email parksrec@cityofclarksville.com.