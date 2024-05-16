Clarksville’s Customs House Museum June 2024 Exhibits, Activities

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Come explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science, and history.

Some of the events in June at the Museum include Marking the 80th Anniversary of D-Day; Tennessee Watercolor Society 2024 Biennial Juried Exhibition; Wood, Paper, Paint: Collecting Art for 40 Years; Beerakuda: The Art of Bill Henig; Flying High Signatures; Museum at 40 Week of Giving; Jammin’ in June with James Parker; Storytime & Craft: It’s a Party! Celebrate the Museum at 40!

Customs House Museum Exhibits

Marking the 80th Anniversary of D-Day

June 1st – July 28th | Lobby

June 6th marks the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings along the Normandy coast during World War II. This exhibit features a selection of WWII artifacts from the Museum collection, private collections and a paratrooper on loan from Pratt Museum at Fort Campbell.

Tennessee Watercolor Society 2024 Biennial Juried Exhibition

June 6th – July 28th | Crouch Gallery

Active since 1971, the Tennessee Watercolor Society (TnWS) is a membership organization dedicated to elevating the stature of watercolor painting and educating the public about the significance of the art form. This traveling show, sponsored by the Lyndhurst Foundation, features 30 paintings selected from the 2024 Juried Biennial Exhibition.

Wood, Paper, Paint: Collecting Art for 40 Years

Through June 2nd | Crouch Gallery

Since its opening in 1984, the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center has been dedicated to collecting and preserving art. To celebrate the Museum’s 40th birthday, experience a curated selection of artworks from the permanent collection.

Cindy Billingsley: The Wonderous Beauty of Birds

Through July 24th | Orgain & Bruner Galleries

Tennessee artist Cindy Billingsley celebrates all things avian through an array of paintings and sculptures. Billingsley’s work has been showcased throughout the country in galleries and museums, and can be found in several public and corporate collections. She is a member of the Oil Painters of America and Artists for Conservation.

Beerakuda: The Art of Bill Henig

Through July 28th | Harvill Gallery

You know what they say about “one man’s trash…” Artist Bill Henig combines his interests of fishing, environmentalism, scuba diving and beer to create The Beerakudas – whimsical fish-like creatures made with discarded beer caps and other recycled materials.

Flying High Signatures

Through August 11th | Jostens Gallery

For the past 40 years, the Museum has commissioned an artist to create a signature artwork for Flying High, the organization’s annual fundraising gala. As part of the ongoing Museum at 40 celebration, enjoy a selection of Flying High Signatures that showcase everything from iconic renderings of the Customs House building to picturesque landscapes.

Triumphs and Treasures: Celebrating 40 Years

Through September 29th | Kimbrough Gallery & Memory Lane

The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center is home to more than 22,000 artifacts, documents, photographs, and works of art. Through this exhibit, travel decade by decade through our collections to gain insight into the history of the Museum and the community as a whole.

Museum Events

Museum at 40 Week of Giving

June 2nd – June 9th

Free to the public

Join us for a special week of giving as we work towards our fundraising goal of $10,000 for the Museum’s 40th birthday! Show us how much you love YOUR Museum and enjoy live music, food trucks and tons of fun all week long!

Sunday, June 2nd: Sundays at 3:00

To kick off our 40 th birthday celebration, join us for our monthly Sundays at 3:00 lecture with a live painting demonstration with acclaimed artist Debra Keirce.

To kick off our 40 birthday celebration, join us for our monthly Sundays at 3:00 lecture with a live painting demonstration with acclaimed artist Debra Keirce. Monday, June 3rd: Online Giving Begins!

Check out our website and Facebook page to rally support for our mission! Help us reach our goal of $10,000 so we can continue educating and engaging visitors of all ages.

Check out our website and Facebook page to rally support for our mission! Help us reach our goal of $10,000 so we can continue educating and engaging visitors of all ages. Tuesday, June 4th: Lunchtime Concert in the Courtyard

From 11am to 1pm, enjoy the melodies of the Cumberland Winds and grab a bite for lunch from Happy Bun Hot Dogs and Veggie or Not food trucks.

From 11am to 1pm, enjoy the melodies of the Cumberland Winds and grab a bite for lunch from Happy Bun Hot Dogs and Veggie or Not food trucks. Wednesday, June 5th: Watercolor Demonstration with Peach McComb and Pat Patrick

Join us for an exclusive painting demonstration with renowned artists Peach McComb and Pat Patrick from the Tennessee Watercolor Society. See their creative process up close, from 10:00am to noon.

Join us for an exclusive painting demonstration with renowned artists Peach McComb and Pat Patrick from the Tennessee Watercolor Society. See their creative process up close, from 10:00am to noon. Thursday, June 6th: First Thursday Art Walk & The Longest Day Screening

We are commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day with a screening of the 1962 film The Longest Day at 3:00pm in the Museum’s auditorium. Then, stick around for Art Walk and explore our new D-Day exhibit. Johnny and June’s Italian Ice and Pbody’s food trucks will be outside in the courtyard.

We are commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day with a screening of the 1962 film The Longest Day at 3:00pm in the Museum’s auditorium. Then, stick around for Art Walk and explore our new D-Day exhibit. Johnny and June’s Italian Ice and Pbody’s food trucks will be outside in the courtyard. Friday, June 7th: Coffee & Donuts at the Museum

Have a heartwarming start to your morning! The Museum is opening early – swing by from 9:00pm-11:00am to enjoy a delicious donut and savor fresh coffee from Grindhead Coffee food truck, then check out our newest exhibits.

First Thursday Art Walk

June 6th | 5:00pm – 8:00pm?????

Free to the public?????

Mark your calendars for June’s Art Walk! The Museum offers free admission during First Thursday Art Walk from 5:00pm– 8:00pm. Johnny and Junes Italian Ice and P’body’s food trucks will be parked outside the Courtyard ready to serve up some delicious eats!

Jammin’ in June with James Parker

June 22nd | 6:00pm – 9:00pm

$50.00 | 21+

The Museum welcomes James Parker for a night of soulful music, food, drinks and dancing.

Hailing from the musically vibrant city of Austin, Texas, James Parker is a talented singer-songwriter who embodies a unique fusion of modern Americana and conventional soul influences. With roots in Clarksville, Parker draws inspiration from song writers such as Amos Lee and Bruce Robison, telling stories through sound.

All proceeds for this event go towards the Museum’s mission. With your support, the Museum can continue to provide creative program opportunities for children, share artists’ work in new exhibits and preserve the history of our community by expanding our collection. Tickets will go on sale May 22nd at www.customshousemuseum.org

Fifth Saturday Donation Day

June 29th | 10:00am – 5:00pm

Fifth Saturday is Donation Day! During any month with five Saturdays, on the fifth Saturday any monetary donation is your admission to the Museum. This month, we’ll also be collecting school supplies for the Clarksville Housing Authority’s Back to School Bash! Plus, Windy City Vibez and Grindhead Coffee of Clarksville will have food trucks set up in the Courtyard.

Museum Programs

Sundays at 3:00

Painting Realism: A Demonstration with Master Painter Debra Keirce

June 2nd | 3:00pm | Turner Auditorium??

Free to the public; does not include Museum admission??

To Debra Keirce, we are all illusionists. Creating art on a flat surface that is so realistic as to evoke a strong narrative, an emotion or memory – that’s magic. This month’s Sundays at 3:00pm program is a live painting demonstration with a master painter as Keirce walks through every aspect of painting realism, from the initial drawing to the smallest details.

This event is free and open to the public, but registration is encouraged. Register today at www.customshousemuseum.org/events



Storytime & Craft: It’s a Party! Celebrate the Museum at 40!

June 6th | 10:30am | All ages, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Let’s celebrate the Museum’s 40th anniversary! In the spirit of celebration, we’ll be reading I Am Invited to a Party! by Mo Willems and Bear Can’t Wait by Karma Wilson. Then, kids will craft their very own party birds, adding a touch of creativity and color to the festivity. Come join the party!

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Juneteenth Storytime & Craft

June 19th | 10:30am| All ages, with adult

Free for members | $3.00 for children| $5.00 for adults| Turner Auditorium

Celebrate Juneteenth with us as we delve into the story Juneteenth by Van G. Garrett, a captivating narrative that brings this important day in history to life. Joining us to read this wonderful tale is Kenneth L. Waters Jr., actor and Production Stage Manager at the Roxy Regional Theatre.

Then, stick around for an exciting craft activity using oil pastels. Inspired by the renowned style of Jean-Michel Basquiat, kids can get creative and explore themes of life, family and the profound significance of Juneteenth. Assisting with the craft will be Mrs. Middle Tennessee 2024, Frankie Purdie.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Storytime & Craft: Pollinator Week

June 20th | 10:30am | All ages, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Get ready for a buzzing adventure as we crawl into the world of bugs with Bugs! Bugs! Bugs! by Bob Barner and The Very Impatient Caterpillar by Ross Burach. These delightful stories will entertain and educate children about the importance of pollinators in our ecosystem. After storytime, it’s time to unleash your creativity with colorful butterfly art!

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.??????

Sunday Studio: Painting with Sarah Spillers

June 16th | 2:00pm | Third Sunday of each month

Free, with registration required; does not include Museum admission??

Teaming up with APSU’s Community School of the Arts, we present Sunday Studio—a workshop series for adults. This month, we’re painting a beautiful June sunflower. Whether you are a beginner or have painting experience, this workshop is designed to help you develop your skills and express your creativity. This workshop is free and all materials are included, but registration is required. For ages 16+.

Registration opens May 20th at www.customshousemuseum.org

Family Art Saturday: Summer Sunflowers

June 29th | 10:00am – 12:00pm & 2:00pm – 4:00pm | Ages 3+, with adult??????

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

It’s officially summertime, and this month’s Family Art Saturday is a celebration of the beauty and bloom of sunflowers. Using different colors and techniques, families can explore their creative side and paint a stunning sunflower masterpiece. Join us for a day filled with color and imagination!

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.??

F&M Bank Huff & Puff Express Model Trains

Exhibit open daily | Trains run Sundays 1:00pm – 4:00pm, Wednesdays 10:00am – 12:00pm, Fridays 10:00am – 12:00pm and the last Saturday of each month 1:00pm – 4:00pm??????

Our model train exhibit is open daily, and themes change every season – so stick around, because soon the Huff & Puff Circus will be in town!

The Museum Store

20% off all wood and metal items

Just in time for Father’s Day, shop an assortment of hand-crafted wood and metal items made right here in Tennessee for 20% off all month long!

Offer expires June 30th, 2024.?No other discounts apply.???

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org