Nashville Sounds have Four Run Fourth in 5-2 victory over Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Jacksonville, FL – The Nashville Sounds (21-21) stayed hot in the Sunshine State, taking their third win of the series 5-2 over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (17-25) on Thursday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Entering the sixth tied at 1-1, the Sounds scored four in a big inning to take control. In his Sounds debut, Oliver Dunn walked to leadoff the frame, stole second, then moved to third on a single by Joey Wiemer. Wes Clarke’s sac fly brought Dunn home for the go-ahead run with the second out.

The Sounds kept the clutch hits coming, with Isaac Collins doubling in Wiemer to make it a 3-1 game. With the bases loaded after a few walks, Chavez Young doubled for a couple more tallies in the four-run frame.

Clarke had the game-tying RBI earlier in the fourth inning, knocking his first Triple-A home run over the center field wall. The Brewers’ No. 24 prospect (MLB Pipeline) hit the fastball 425 feet with an exit velocity of 103.3 miles an hour.

On top of the big hits, the pitching staff was superb throughout. Chad Patrick (2-1) added his fourth quality start of the season (and 3rd in as many outings) with six innings. After giving up a leadoff homer to Victor Mesa Jr., he settled in and did not allow a run the rest of the night. The right-hander scattered six hits and walked a couple with four strikeouts for his second win.

In the bullpen, Janson Junk allowed a run but limited the damage in the seventh inning. Abner Uribe (S, 1) followed and worked a pair of scoreless innings for the save. The fireballer walked a couple but got four groundouts and a flyout to finish off the Jumbo Shrimp.

Six Sounds had a hit in the game. Dunn finished 1-for-4 with a run and walk in his Sounds debut out of the leadoff spot. Wiemer played all nine innings on MLB rehab assignment in left field and had a single.

Nashville has clinched at least a split of the six-game series after taking each of the first three games. Right-hander Carlos Rodríguez (3-4, 6.28) will get the ball for the Sounds tomorrow. He’ll go up against right-hander Max Meyer (0-3, 9.24). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05pm central at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Post-Game Notes

Wes Clarke (1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI) hit his first Triple-A home run in the fourth. The first baseman has hit four home runs in May (8 games). Clarke has a .583 slugging percentage and a .869 OPS since joining the Sounds on May 14th.

Abner Uribe (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB) had his longest outing of the 2024 season (both with Milwaukee and Nashville) with the two-innings save tonight. He last got six outs in an outing on August 4th, 2023 with Milwaukee vs. Pittsburgh. His total of 40 pitches is Uribe’s most since July 22nd, 2021 with Carolina vs. Down East (46 pitches in 1.2 IP).

The Sounds are back at .500 for the first time since being 11-11 after a loss at Louisville on April 23rd.

