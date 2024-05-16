Roxy Regional Theatre to hold second Pay-What-You-Can night for “The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition” Thursday

Clarksville, TN – The Roxy Regional Theatre’s bonus pay-what-you-can performance of The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition is this Thursday, May 16th, 2024. All tickets not pre-sold at the regular ticket price will go on sale at 5:30pm on Thursday for a $5.00 minimum donation.

Thank you to everyone who journeyed under the sea and packed our houses for The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition last weekend! If you missed the fun last weekend (or want to plunge into it again), this week brings your final chances to catch this family-friendly musical at the Roxy Regional Theatre.

The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition Final Shows

Thursday, May 16th at 6:00pm

Friday, May 17th at 6:00pm

Saturday, May 18th at 2:00pm

Saturday, May 18th at 6:00pm

Rediscover Friendship with this one-hour edition of the hit Broadway musical, brilliantly adapted from the iconic Nickelodeon series and performed by forty-four local youth, ages 8 to 18, from our School of the Arts.

The culmination of four months of hard work by these talented young performers, The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition features Autumn Baldassano, Malin Barnhill, Callista Bishop, Seraphina Bishop, Willow Cambre, Alina Cantu, Elisabeth Carroccia, Aiyana Cotton, Katelyn Culligan, Joy Donalies, Kyler Fewox, Zoë Fewox, Elizabeth Fletcher, Aislyn Gann, Pluto Graham, Yara Harper, Bennet Hubbell, Elise Hubbell, Avery Johnson, Charles Joseph Jones, Phasia Karyeah, Izzy Kelly, Booker Kirby, Meridel Lahann, Marabella Lopez, Lyla Major, Cooper Maurer, Isaiah Meehan, Sophia Moore, Mia Olson, Abby Peters, William Raymond, Aaliyah Rivera, Lily Rives, Nicolas Rougemont, Colten Schafer, Natalie Shasserre, Azaylah Smith, Addy Stull, Rose Walpole, Madilyn Williams, Aria Willis, Adyson Woodring and Malachi Wooldridge.

In this stunning all-singing, all-dancing, dynamic stage show perfect for audiences of all ages, when the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob SquarePants and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world. With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up to show that the power of optimism really can save the world.

Directed by Emily Ruck with music direction by Travis Ulrich and choreography by Alex Vanburen and Nikki Ahlf, The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition is based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg with book by Kyle Jarrow. The musical production was conceived by Tina Landau and features original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants, and T.I., as well as songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny, and Andy Paley, with additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton and additional music by Tom Kitt.

The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition is made possible through the generous support of Waterdogs SCUBA & Safety, along with Christy & Steve Crosby and Larry & Barbara Goolsby. This production is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals, www.concordtheatricals.com

Nickelodeon, SpongeBob SquarePants, and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).

Military can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run. Austin Peay State University students can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all Thursday performances. All students can take advantage of $10.00 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances. CitySaver coupons are accepted.



These offers can only be redeemed by phone or in person at the box office and must be mentioned at the time of reservation.

Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.