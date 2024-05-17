From Mortgages to Home Audio, Clarksville Home Show Offers Solutions for Every Homeowner

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its 15th annual Home Show in March, moving the event to Governor’s Square Mall and showcasing dozens of local businesses catering to many homeowner needs.

The Chamber’s invitation to this year’s event read, “While it may feel like winter has just begun, it is time to start thinking about spring home improvement projects. Vendors throughout the industry will be on hand to showcase new kitchen and bath designs and home décor and show you what is new and fashionable for your home.”

Furniture Connection sponsored this year’s show. Vendors on hand included local banks, mortgage companies, and businesses offering everything from home remodeling to permanent holiday light installation, real estate brokers, home audio specialists and more.

Photo Gallery