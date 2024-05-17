74 F
Clarksville
Nashville State Community College Breaks Ground on $34 Million Clarksville Campus Transformation

Nashville State Community CollegeClarksville, TN – Nashville State Community College held an expansion and renovation groundbreaking at its Clarksville campus on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

Nashville State leaders were joined by state and local officials on a highly anticipated $34-million-dollar project that includes the complete renovation of its existing building while adding a second building and expanded parking.

The college is preparing for anticipated new academic programs in healthcare, information technology, secondary education, and industrial process control. The expanded Clarksville campus will also have added modern spaces for workforce training.

Additional resources to support student success include a dedicated lounge for military veterans, a Welcome Center to better assist with admissions and enrollment, a new bookstore, a Campus Cupboard food pantry, a testing space for industry certifications, an ADA testing center, a library and study area, tutoring support rooms, and a student lounge.

As a result of the expansion, the community-based Center for Higher Education will strengthen strategic partnerships with the TCAT Dickson & Clarksville campus, Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, Fort Campbell, and Austin Peay State University to better meet the area’s needs.

“From design to the programs and supports offered, we are confident that the community will be very pleased with the expansion and renovation,” said Clarksville campus Director Kathleen Akers. “Between Tennessee Promise, Tennessee Reconnect, the numerous scholarships offered, and supports provided such as laptop, tutoring, and food and transportation assistance, Nashville State is here to support students from admissions to graduation and beyond.”

Phase one will be constructing a new building by the end of 2025. Phase two is a total renovation of the existing building by the end of 2026. Plans include new landscaping, grading, and parking. Early 2027 is the target completion timeframe for the totality of the project.

T.W. Frierson is the general contractor, while Bauer Askew Architecture and Lyle-Cook-Martin Architecture have worked collaboratively on the design.

