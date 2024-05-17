Tennessee Titans release 2024 Schedule

Nashville, TN – The NFL released the 2024 regular season schedule, and the Titans will be featured in one Monday Night Football primetime contest at Miami on September 30th. The Titans will open the season at Chicago on September 8th and will play their home opener the following week against the New York Jets on September 15th.

The Titan’s home schedule includes contests against the New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, Minnesota Viking, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, and Indianapolis Colts.

Tennessee face nine road games in 2024, as they travel to Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Commanders, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts.

This season, “flexible scheduling” for Sunday night may be used twice between Weeks 5-10, and at the NFL’s discretion during Weeks 11-17, and for Monday night at the NFL’s discretion in Weeks 12-17; and for Thursday Night Football it may be used up to twice between Weeks 13-17. In weeks of the season eligible for “flexible scheduling,” the games listed for the Sunday, Monday, and Thursday night window are tentative and subject to change.

Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday, Monday or Thursday night, in which case the tentatively scheduled Sunday or Monday night game would be moved to a Sunday afternoon.

In Week 18, two games will be played on Saturday (3:30pm CT and 7:15pm CT) with the remainder to be played on Sunday afternoon (Noon CT and 3:25pm CT) and one matchup to be played on Sunday night (7:20pm CT). Specific dates, start times, and networks for Week 18 matchups will be determined and announced following the conclusion of Week 17. For more information about NFL Flexible Scheduling, please visit www.nfl.com/schedules/flexible-scheduling-procedures.

Additionally, the Tennessee Titans preseason opponents were set with home games against San Francisco and Seattle and a road contest at New Orleans.

With the release of the schedule, single-game tickets for all Titans home games in 2024, along with season tickets and multi-game packages, are now available at www.TennesseeTitans.com/Tickets.

2024 Schedule Notes

PLAYOFF OPPONENTS: The Tennessee Titans have six total games against five playoff teams from last season. They have home games against Green Bay and Houston and road contests at Miami, Buffalo, Detroit and Houston. Four of those six games are against 2023 division winners: Houston twice (AFC South), Buffalo (AFC East) and Detroit (NFC North). The six games against reigning playoff clubs are the fewest for the Titans since they had five such games entering the 2020 campaign.

QUARTERBACKS 1-2-3: The 2024 NFL Draft featured quarterbacks in the top three selections, beginning with Caleb Williams going first to Chicago and followed by Jayden Daniels to Washington and Drake Maye to New England. The Titans face each of those teams this season, in addition to the Minnesota Vikings, who drafted J.J. McCarthy with the 11th overall selection.

Week-By-Week Schedule Notes

PRESEASON WEEKS 1-3: The Tennessee Titans play their first two preseason games at home, beginning with a visit by the reigning NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers. Prior to joining the Titans, executive vice president/general manager Ran Carthon was with the 49ers for six seasons as director of pro personnel (2017-20) and director of player personnel (2021-22). San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey is the reigning AP Offensive Player of the Year. In Week 2 of the preseason, the Titans host the Seattle Seahawks, who are in their first season under current head coach and former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. Finally, the Titans conclude the preseason on the road at New Orleans, where they opened the 2023 campaign and fell by a final score of 16-15. The Caesars Superdome in New Orleans is the future site of Super Bowl LIX.

WEEK 2 vs. NEW YORK JETS: Tennessee owns a 12-13 record in home openers at Nissan Stadium since the venue opened in 1999. The Jets make their first appearance at Nissan Stadium since December 21st, 2018, when the Titans won 26-22. Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a four-time league MVP, returns for his second season with the team after suffering a season-ending injury in Week 1 of the 2023 campaign.

WEEKS 6 & 16 vs. INDIANAPOLIS: Two second-year quarterbacks—Tennessee’s Will Levis and Indianapolis’ Anthony Richardson—could meet for the first time in their careers. Richardson’s rookie season came to a premature end in a game against the Titans (October 8th, 2023), three weeks before Levis made his NFL debut. Colts second-year head coach Shane Steichen served as the offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles at the same time that new Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson was on the Eagles staff as defensive backs coach (2021) and defensive backs coach/defensive passing game coordinator (2022), culminating with Philadelphia’s appearance in Super Bowl LVII. First-year Titans general manager Ran Carthon spent the majority of his three NFL seasons as a player (2004-06) with the Colts.

Two original AFL rivals meet for the sixth time in a seven-year span. In 50 previous all-time meetings with the Bills, including playoffs, the Titans own a 30-20 record. The Titans won consecutive home games against the Bills in 2020 and 2021 before the Bills took the most recent matchup at Highmark Stadium on September 19th, 2022. Buffalo carries a streak of five consecutive playoff seasons and four straight AFC East titles into 2024. Bills quarterback Josh Allen enters his seventh NFL season and is one of only two NFL quarterbacks (Patrick Mahomes) who have passed for more than 4,000 yards in each of the past four campaigns. WEEK 8 at DETROIT: The Titans make their third all-time appearance at Ford Field, where they are 2-0 with wins in 2008 and 2016. The Titans are 10-3 all-time against Detroit, and their current six-game winning streak against the Lions is their longest active winning streak against any opponent. Most recently, the Titans won 46-25 at Nissan Stadium on December 20th, 2020. New Titans head coach Brian Callahan was the quarterbacks coach for the Lions in 2016 and 2017. Led by head coach Dan Campbell and quarterback Jared Goff, the Lions won the NFC North in 2023, marking the organization’s first division title since 1993. They advanced to their first NFC Championship game since 1991, ultimately falling to the San Francisco 49ers.

WEEK 9 vs. NEW ENGLAND: Led by new head coach Jerod Mayo, who attended the University of Tennessee from 2004 through 2007, the Patriots make their first visit to Nissan Stadium in the regular season since November 11th, 2018, a game won by the Titans 34-10. Mayo takes over the reins in New England after playing and coaching under previous head coach Bill Belichick. Patriots rookie and former North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye was the third-overall draft pick in 2024. Titans quarterback and Madison, Conn., native Will Levis could make his first career appearance against the Patriots.

Led by new head coach Jerod Mayo, who attended the University of Tennessee from 2004 through 2007, the Patriots make their first visit to Nissan Stadium in the regular season since November 11th, 2018, a game won by the Titans 34-10. Mayo takes over the reins in New England after playing and coaching under previous head coach Bill Belichick. Patriots rookie and former North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye was the third-overall draft pick in 2024. Titans quarterback and Madison, Conn., native Will Levis could make his first career appearance against the Patriots. WEEK 10 at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: The Titans and Chargers meet for the third consecutive season. In their only previous encounter at SoFi Stadium, the Chargers defeated the Titans 17-14 on December 18th, 2022. Most recently, Tennessee won 27-24 in overtime at Nissan Stadium on September 17th, 2023. Head coach Jim Harbaugh is in his first season with the Chargers after leading the University of Michigan to a national title in 2023. Harbaugh was the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014 prior to coaching at Michigan. His father, Jack Harbaugh, was the head coach at Western Kentucky University from 1989 to 2002. The Titans look for their first road victory against the Chargers since 1990.

The Titans and Chargers meet for the third consecutive season. In their only previous encounter at SoFi Stadium, the Chargers defeated the Titans 17-14 on December 18th, 2022. Most recently, Tennessee won 27-24 in overtime at Nissan Stadium on September 17th, 2023. Head coach Jim Harbaugh is in his first season with the Chargers after leading the University of Michigan to a national title in 2023. Harbaugh was the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014 prior to coaching at Michigan. His father, Jack Harbaugh, was the head coach at Western Kentucky University from 1989 to 2002. The Titans look for their first road victory against the Chargers since 1990. WEEK 11 vs. MINNESOTA: The Vikings are scheduled to make their third all-time appearance at Nissan Stadium and their first since 2016. The most recent Titans-Vikings matchup in the regular season was at Minnesota on Sept. 27, 2020. Then-rookie Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson recorded his first career start, touchdown and 100-yard game, but the Titans won 31-30. In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Vikings selected Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy with the 11th overall pick.

WEEKS 12 & 18 vs. HOUSTON: The Texans and Titans collectively feature a pair of top quarterbacks from the 2023 rookie class: C.J. Stroud (first round, second overall) and Will Levis (second round, 33rd overall), respectively. Stroud won the 2023 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, and his teammate, defensive end Will Anderson, was named the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year. During the 2024 offseason, the Texans signed former Titans defensive end Denico Autry and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair as unrestricted free agents. The Titans, who lead the all-time series 23-21 heading into 2024, look to end the Texans’ three-game winning streak in the rivalry. Week 18 marks the fourth time in a six-year span the two rivals conclude the regular season against each other.

The Titans and Commanders clash in 2024 as a result of their respective divisional finishes in 2023. The Titans have won the past two contests in the series, including most recently a 21-17 victory at Washington on Oct. 9, 2022. During the 2024 offseason, the Commanders hired a new general manager, Adam Peters, and a new head coach, Dan Quinn. Peters and Titans executive vice president/general manager Ran Carthon previously worked together at the San Francisco 49ers. Quinn, who was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 2015 to 2020, arrives in Washington following his role as the defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys. WEEKS 14 & 17 vs. JACKSONVILLE: The annual Titans-Jaguars series heads into its 30th season since the Jaguars’ inaugural 1995 campaign. The two rivals face each other twice in the month of December. The Titans won the most recent contest, a 28-20 victory in the 2023 season finale at Nissan Stadium. During the 2024 offseason, former Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley was signed by the Titans as an unrestricted free agent. In 2023, during his only season with the Jaguars, Ridley started every contest and caught 76 passes for 1,016 yards and 36 touchdowns. New Titans offensive coordinator Nick Holz also arrives from Jacksonville, where he was the Jaguars’ passing game coordinator.