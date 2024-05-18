Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting May 18th, 2024

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be repairing the bridges on SR 48 over Bartons Creek (LM 0.40) and Louise Creek (LM 3.36).

Continuous, the bridges will be reduced to one lane to demo the old bridge and reconstruct it. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals at each bridge.

Montgomery County – I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from west of Trough Springs Road to Robertson County Line.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for milling and paving activities. (MM 9-42)

Montgomery County – SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, drainage, and construction of remaining walls.

Temporary lane closures will be in place daily from 9:00am until 3:00pm for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation.

Montgomery County – SR 149

The repair of the bridge on SR 149 over Yellow Creek (LM 1.53)

Continuous, the bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo and reconstruct the old bridge deck. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

Davidson County / Rutherford County I-24

Survey- Median Jersey barrier catch basins (MM 66-52)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, excluding weekends, there will be inside lane closures on I-24 EB and WB for survey work to the I-40 interchange. Traffic control will be provided by Superior Traffic Control.

Davidson County – I-40

The Nashville Smartway Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Maintenance.

5/16, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a lane Closure on I40 WB interchange with I24 WB for RDS Removal work (MM 211)

5/16, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a lane Closure on I40 EB for RDS Removal work (MM 221)

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange



Daily at 1:00pm (excluding weekends), there will be alternating rolling roadblock on I-40 in both directions for blasting.

Davidson County – I-65

The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue (LM 8.80) and the repair of the bridge on I-40 over I-40, I-65 and the I-65 ramp (LM 16.14).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am: there will be alternating lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for construction activities

The random on-call sign replacement on various interstates and state routes.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be single right lane closures for extruded panel sign replacements. (MM85-86)

The repair of Portland Cement Concrete Pavement on I-65 from SR 155 (Briley Parkway) to SR 386 (Vietnam Veterans Blvd) (MM 89 – 95)

5/17 at 8:00pm continuously until 5/20 at 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-65, in both directions to saw damaged concrete. The Briarville ramp to I-65 NB will be closed. The ramps from Briley Parkway and Ellington Parkway to I-65 NB will be reduced to one lane



5/16 and 5/20 – 5/22, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-65, in both directions to saw damaged concrete. The Briarville ramp to I-65 NB will be closed. The ramps from Briley Parkway and Ellington Parkway to I-65 NB will be reduced to one lane

Davidson County – SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Parkway)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm there will be temporary alternating lane closures on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, paving, water line work, storm drain installation and communications. The merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City Highway will be closed.

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County / Davidson County – I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

Daily from 7:30am until 6:00pm there will be temporary daytime shoulder closures in both directions for conduit installation at various locations throughout the project limits. (MM 174-196)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am there will be temporary nighttime shoulder closures in both directions for conduit installation at various locations throughout the project limits. (MM

174-196)

Robertson County – I-65

Interstate Widening – Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

Nightly, from 8:00pm until 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance, One lane will remain open at all times.

