Hopkinsville Community College awarded grant for Summer Bridge Program to assist recent high school graduates

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) has been awarded a $10,000 seed grant by Kentucky’s Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) to fund a portion of the college’s Summer Bridge Program that will focus on college preparation and retention for recent Kentucky high school graduates who are incoming, first-year college students.

According to HCC Director of Academic Success Kanya Allen, HCC’s Pathfinder Summer Bridge Program will assist 10 students who graduated from high school in 2024 and reside in the college’s service area of Christian County, Todd County and Trigg County in Kentucky. The free, 4-week program will begin on July 15th and run through August 8th, and meet Monday – Thursday, 9:30am – noon.

Students may earn six (6) transferable credit hours for completion of the accelerated Freshman Year Experience (FYE 105) class and English 101. Participants who successfully complete the Summer Bridge Program will be awarded a $250.00 Textbook Scholarship for up to four continuous semesters in good academic standing. Summer Bridge students who enroll in HCC and successfully complete college courses in the fall 2024 semester will also receive a Dell laptop.

Kentucky high school graduates from the class of 2024 who would like to be considered for HCC’s Pathfinder Summer Bridge program should complete a simple online application by July 1st.

Additional questions may be directed to Kanya Allen at kanya.allen@kctcs.edu or 270.707.3827.

About Hopkinsville Community College



For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; pre-baccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.

As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers.

For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu