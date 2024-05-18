Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization holds Volunteer Appreciation Dinner for Veterans Transportation Service

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization (MCVSO) recently hosted its annual volunteer appreciation dinner for the dispatchers and drivers of the Montgomery County Veterans Transportation Service (MCVTS) at The Tanglewood House.

The service, formed in 1989 to fulfill transportation needs for veterans and their dependents, made the first trip to Nashville in September of 1991 and, has since transported over 38,000 veterans and family members.

For more than 30 years, the all-volunteer transportation network has provided veterans and their eligible dependents free transportation every week of the year to and from VA and civilian medical facilities in the Nashville area, traveling between 20k to 40k miles per year. Telehealth and Community Care Network have helped to reduce the number of trips but the need still exists.

At the dinner, the drivers and dispatchers were recognized and honored for their service. Some were newer divers and some have been dispatching and driving for over 20 years.

Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden addressed the group. “It is an honor to be here and live in Montgomery County, where we have more than 34,000 veterans. We have a community that understands what it means to serve and what it means to serve others. I believe we are supposed to love God and love people. Our veterans understand that and I’m so grateful for an organization like this and for all of you who take care of our veterans every day. I love it! Thank you so much!”

Director of the Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization, Hector Santos, said, “It is an honor to continue this tradition and recognize you all this evening. Those who wore the uniform and the military spouses know we serve our Nation for God, Country, and Old Glory. It is in here (pointing to his heart), engraved, and I thank you. When I see a veteran, they ask me how I get to my appointment in Nashville. I tell them to leave my office, take a left face, and keep walking until you hit a door, and they will take care of you. That is reassuring to them. I appreciate what you do daily and know our veterans appreciate it. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Ed Mayers, Chairman of MCVTS, wrapped up the evening by sharing some memories, thanking the volunteers, and giving a call to action, “When I first started driving we carried some WWII Veterans, the greatest generation and we are losing them every day. I remember one WWII Veteran who lived off Highway 13 almost to the County line, and he was a character.”

At 17, he joined the Navy in 1944, and some of the stories he could tell! It has been a privilege and honor to serve them over the years. Many of you have your own great stories and have been volunteering for years. We run the gamut with Vietnam Veterans, retired Special Forces, helicopter pilots, air police, and others who volunteer but we are getting older and need some younger volunteers to step in. I am proud of the work we’ve done to support our veterans.”

To continue providing this service, more drivers are necessary. Drivers can volunteer as many days or as few days a month as they choose. To qualify, a volunteer must be insurable, hold a valid driver’s license, pass a background check, be in good health, and enjoy helping veterans.

Anyone with a desire to volunteer is welcome. In addition to drivers, volunteer dispatchers also staff the MCVTS office from 9:30am. to 2:30pm. Monday through Friday, answering questions and scheduling rides at the three designated pick-up and drop-off locations.

Though the service is free to veterans who need transportation, the MCVTS is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that needs ongoing monetary donations to cover, gas, vehicle maintenance, insurance, and other operating costs such as office supplies. The cost to operate the service is over $6,000 yearly which includes gas and servicing the tires. Additionally, MCVTS replaces one van every three to five years as finances allow.

Veterans and their family members needing transportation to hospitals in the Nashville area can call 931.553.5175 to schedule a seat on one of the two vans – one which is equipped to transport wheelchair riders. Without the help of those who have donated funds and the MCVTS, some veterans and family members would be unable to receive proper medical attention in Nashville. MCVTS is the only all-volunteer organization in Tennessee that transports wheelchair patients to the VA and civilian medical facilities. The veterans’ van runs Monday through Friday with three designated locations, except holidays.



Veterans who use the service are grateful for the rides and the people who selflessly serve, stating that the transportation eases some of the burden of dealing with a disability or disease.



To learn more about volunteering with the Montgomery County Veterans Transportation Service, or to donate to offset transportation costs, contact the office at 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 308, Clarksville, TN 37040, or call 931.553.5175.