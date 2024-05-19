APSU Baseball releases ASUN Championship game schedule

Atlanta, GA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team will be in line for the early-bird special each day during its stay in the 2024 Atlantic Sun Conference Baseball Championship.

The top-seeded Govs are scheduled to play three 9:00am CT contests, beginning with Tuesday’s tournament opener against No. 4 seed Florida Gulf Coast on Stetson University’s Melching Field at Conrad Park.

Austin Peay (35-19, 20-10 ASUN) will get Wednesday off following its tournament opener on Tuesday. The APSU Govs return to the fray with a Thursday 9:00am outing against host Stetson. Pool play concludes for the APSU Govs with a Friday 9:00am affair against Kennesaw State.

Three teams from Pool A, which includes Austin Peay State University, Kennesaw State, Stetson, and Florida Gulf Coast, will advance to the semifinals, which will be played on Saturday. Those three qualifiers will be joined by the winner of Pool B, which has Jacksonville, Central Arkansas, Lipscomb, and Eastern Kentucky.

The winners of the two semifinal contests will play in Sunday’s championship game to determine the ASUN’s automatic qualifier to the 2024 NCAA Baseball Championship.

Every game of the ASUN Baseball Championship will be broadcast on ESPN+.