Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for May 19th–23rd, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This week in Clarksville-Montgomery County, the weather promises a mix of sunny days and potential thunderstorms, with temperatures ranging from the low 60s to the upper 80s.

Sunday will be sunny with a high near 85°F and calm winds shifting to the northeast at around 5 mph.

It will remain mostly clear Sunday night, with a low of around 61°F and calm winds.

The sunny trend continues Monday, with temperatures reaching up to 86°F and calm winds becoming southerly in the afternoon.

It will be mostly clear Monday night with a low of around 66°F and a light south wind.

Tuesday is forecasted to be sunny and warmer, with a high near 88°F and south winds increasing to 5 to 10 mph, gusting up to 20 mph.

There is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night after 1:00am, with partly cloudy skies and a low of around 70°F. The south wind will continue at around 10 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms and a high near 86°F. Expect stronger south-southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph.

Wednesday night has a higher chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm, with a 70 percent chance of precipitation and a low around 65°F.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms is forecast for Thursday, with partly sunny skies and a high near 80°F.

More showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday night, with a 60 percent chance of precipitation and a low of around 64°F.

With a mix of sun and storms, this week offers a variety of weather conditions. Be prepared for clear, sunny days interspersed with periods of rain and thunderstorms, especially towards the middle and end of the week. Stay in touch with Clarksville Online for the latest weather information.