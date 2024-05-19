Electrolux Group Recalls Frigidaire, Kenmore Electric Ranges Due to Fire Hazard, Burn Hazard

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that Electrolux Group recalls certain Frigidaire, Frigidaire Gallery, Frigidaire Professional, and Kenmore Elite smooth-top electric ranges.
The smooth-top electric ranges have rear panel rotary knobs and digital displays. They were sold in the following colors: white, bisque, black, and stainless steel.
When the drawer is opened, the brand name, model, and serial number of each unit are located on the drawer frame at the bottom of the unit.
Recall Information
The following models and serial numbers are included in the recall.
|Frigidaire Models
|Frigidaire Serial Numbers
|Model Numbers
FEFBZ90GC*
FEFLMC55GC*
FEFLZ87GC*
GLEF396AB*
GLEF396AQ*
GLEF396AS*
GLEF396CQ*
GLEF396CS*
GLEFM397DB*
GLEFM397DQ*
GLEFM397DS*
GLEFM97FPB*
GLEFM97FPW*
GLEFM97GPB*
GLEFM97GPW*
LEEFM389FE*
PLEF398AC*
PLEF398CC*
PLEF398DC*
PLEFM399DC*
PLEFMZ99EC*
PLEFMZ99GC*
PLEFZ398EC*
PLEFZ398GC*
|
Serial Number Range VF122xxxxx – VF936xxxxx
|Kenmore Elite Models
|Kenmore Elite Serial Numbers
|Model Numbers
790.990121*
790.990131*
790.990141*
790.990191*
|
Serial Number Range VF122xxxxx – VF334xxxxx
Consumers with impacted ranges should contact Electrolux for steps to avoid a burn injury, including not leaving anything on the range when it is not in use.
If the range is repairable, a free inspection and repair will be scheduled. If the range is not repairable, consumers will receive a refund in the form of a $50.00 electronic gift card and reimbursement of up to $60.00 for the haul-away fee for their recalled range, once they have submitted proof of purchase of a new range and the haul-away fee paid.
Electrolux may reimburse haul-away fees over $60.00 when consumers provide receipts or other documentation showing paid haul-away fees.