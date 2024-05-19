62.5 F
Electrolux Group Recalls Frigidaire, Kenmore Electric Ranges Due to Fire Hazard, Burn Hazard

Multiple Fires and Injuries Reported

News Staff
By News Staff
Recalled Frigidaire Smooth-top Freestanding Electric Range: Model PLEFMZ99GC
Recalled Frigidaire Smooth-top Freestanding Electric Range: Model PLEFMZ99GC

U.S. Consumer Product Safety CommissionWashington, D.C. – U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that Electrolux Group recalls certain Frigidaire, Frigidaire Gallery, Frigidaire Professional, and Kenmore Elite smooth-top electric ranges.

The smooth-top electric ranges have rear panel rotary knobs and digital displays. They were sold in the following colors: white, bisque, black, and stainless steel.

When the drawer is opened, the brand name, model, and serial number of each unit are located on the drawer frame at the bottom of the unit.

Recall Information

Name of Product: Frigidaire and Kenmore Smooth-top Freestanding Electric Ranges
 
Hazard: Depending on the model, the surface heating elements can: 1) turn on spontaneously without being switched on; 2) fail to turn off after being switched off; or 3) heat to different temperatures than selected. This poses fire and burn hazards to consumers.
 
Remedy: Refund, Repair
 
Recall Date: May 16th, 2024
 
Units: About 203,000 (The ranges were previously recalled in August 2009)
 
Description: This recall announcement involves Frigidaire, Frigidaire Gallery, Frigidaire Professional, and Kenmore Elite smooth-top electric ranges. The smooth-top electric ranges have rear panel rotary knobs and digital displays. They were sold in the following colors: white, bisque, black, and stainless steel. The brand name, model, and serial number for each unit are located on the frame of the drawer at the bottom of the unit when the drawer is opened. 

The following models and serial numbers are included in the recall. 
 

Frigidaire Models Frigidaire Serial Numbers
Model Numbers

FEFBZ90GC*

FEFLMC55GC*

FEFLZ87GC*

GLEF396AB*

GLEF396AQ*

GLEF396AS*

GLEF396CQ*

GLEF396CS*

GLEFM397DB*

GLEFM397DQ*

GLEFM397DS*

GLEFM97FPB*

GLEFM97FPW*

GLEFM97GPB*

GLEFM97GPW*

LEEFM389FE*

PLEF398AC*

PLEF398CC*

PLEF398DC*

PLEFM399DC*

PLEFMZ99EC*

PLEFMZ99GC*

PLEFZ398EC*

PLEFZ398GC*

 

  

 

Serial Number Range VF122xxxxx – VF936xxxxx

 

Kenmore Elite Models Kenmore Elite Serial Numbers
Model Numbers

790.990121*

790.990131*

790.990141*

790.990191*

 

  

Serial Number Range VF122xxxxx – VF334xxxxx
 
Remedy: Contact Electrolux or register online to participate in the recall. Based on the serial number, it will be determined if consumers have a range that can be repaired or not.   

Consumers with impacted ranges should contact Electrolux for steps to avoid a burn injury, including not leaving anything on the range when it is not in use.

If the range is repairable, a free inspection and repair will be scheduled. If the range is not repairable, consumers will receive a refund in the form of a $50.00 electronic gift card and reimbursement of up to $60.00 for the haul-away fee for their recalled range, once they have submitted proof of purchase of a new range and the haul-away fee paid.

Electrolux may reimburse haul-away fees over $60.00 when consumers provide receipts or other documentation showing paid haul-away fees.

Incidents/Injuries: Since the recall was announced in August 2009, Electrolux has received at least 212 reports of the ranges behaving erratically, including 14 reports of fires and eight reports of injuries involving burns to hands or arms, as well as smoke inhalation.
 
Sold At: Sears and independent appliance stores nationwide from June 2001 through August 2009 for between $1,000 and $2,500.
 
Manufacturer(s): Electrolux Home Products Inc., of Charlotte, North Carolina
 
Manufactured In: United States
 
Recall Number: 24-235
