Marsha Blackburn Report: Supporting Law Enforcement

Washington, D.C. – Unfortunately, the far-Left has made it their mission to prevent our brave men and women of law enforcement from doing their jobs by pushing campaigns to defund the police and eliminate cash bail.

My legislation, the Keep Violent Criminals Off Our Streets Act, creates incentives for state and local governments to keep violent offenders behind bars by deterring policies that prohibit bail and reward criminal acts.

On National Police Week, I introduced the Restoring Law and Order Act to increase resources for law enforcement and help reduce violent crime. Click here to watch a roundtable discussion with law enforcement during National Police Week.

Weekly Rundown

It was an honor to join members of Tennessee law enforcement to commemorate the life and legacy of Blount County Deputy Greg McCowan. We must never take for granted the sacrifices made by our men and women in blue. It was a pleasure to continue my 95 County Tour and spend time in Monroe, Roane, and Loudon Counties. We engaged in meaningful discussions about developments in the state and issues facing Tennesseans like inflation and Biden’s open border. In Knoxville, I enjoyed touring East Tennessee Children’s Hospital and learning more about the facility.

President Joe Biden’s decision to withhold aid to Israel shows exactly how he feels about our strongest ally in the Middle East. I introduced a Senate resolution that condemns any action by the Biden administration to withhold or restrict ammunition or weapons for Israel.

Last week, we took a big step forward in the fight to end online child exploitation when my bipartisan REPORT Act was signed into law. This legislation will require Big Tech companies such as Facebook, Snapchat or Instagram to report crimes against children involving sex trafficking, grooming, or the enticement of children for sexual acts to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s (NCMEC) CyberTipline. I went to the Senate Floor to discuss how the law will combat child exploitation.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI