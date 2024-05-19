Montgomery County Officials Recognized as Certified Public Administrators by UT

Montgomery County, TN – The University of Tennessee honored Montgomery County Register of Deeds Julie Chadwick Runyon and Montgomery County Register of Deeds Senior Deputy Tori Moore as Certified Public Administrators at a Capstone graduation event on May 3rd, 2024.

To achieve the designation, a participant must complete up to 115 credit hours in the County Officials Certificate Training Program (COCTP). The program is administered by the UT County Technical Assistance Service (CTAS) and is available to every county official and county employee in the state.

“This is a unique program that offers a broad continuum of training to county officials and employees to provide them with the knowledge to serve their citizens better,” said Jon Walden, executive director of CTAS. CTAS is an agency of the statewide UT Institute for Public Service.

Each course in the program is designed to aid county government officials in performing their jobs and efficiently administering county services. Classroom topics include ethics, fire insurance ratings, finance, records management, proactive leadership, and information technology proficiency.

“The program provides specialized, office-specific, technical, administrative, managerial, and leadership training to elected officials,” Walden said. “The entire program is designed for practicality and to build skills the officials need daily to serve their constituents better.”

“Tori and I found the classes through CTAS to be beneficial, empowering us with a deeper knowledge on topics that are relevant to our continued service to Montgomery County residents. We are grateful to have this resource and will use our training to improve service to our customers,” said Julie Chadwick Runyon.

For information on the services provided by the Montgomery County Register of Deeds Office visit www.mcgtn.org/deeds or call 931.648.5713.