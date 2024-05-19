Nashville Sounds go down 7-3 at Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Jacksonville, FL – After they fell behind early, the Nashville Sounds (22-23) could not rally and lost 7-3 to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (19-26) in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Evan McKendry (0-3) returned from the injured list, pitching in his first game since April 11th at Memphis. He struggled in his outing, allowing four hits, two earned runs, and was lifted with only one out recorded. Darrell Thompson entered with traffic on the bases and escaped the inning without any further damage.

The Nashville Sounds got on the board in the fifth inning courtesy of a solo home run by Vinny Capra to cut the Jumbo Shrimp advantage to 2-1. It was his third home run of the season and extended his hitting streak to six games.

Tyler Woessner was solid in long relief, allowing one earned run across 3.2 innings of work. Woessner worked out of trouble in the third inning thanks to a heads-up play by Francisco Mejía to catch a runner between third and home. In his last two outings, he has allowed two earned runs in 9.2 innings with 10 strikeouts.

Down 6-1 entering the eighth inning, Nashville rallied with a double by Oliver Dunn, an RBI single by Tyler Black and an RBI triple by Isaac Collins to cut Jacksonville’s lead to 6-3. But a Wes Clarke flyout would end the frame.

The Sounds return home to face the Charlotte Knights after concluding a 12-game road trip. Nashville will send right-hander Tobias Myers (1-1, 1.45) to the mound in the series opener. He will face off against right-hander Nick Nastrini (0-4, 5.83) for Charlotte. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm at First Horizon Park on Tuesday.

Post-Game Notes

The passed ball by Francisco Mejía in the seventh inning was the first by a Sounds player this season. Only the Omaha Storm Chasers have yet to have a passed ball in Triple-A.

Enoli Paredes allowed his first earned run in 10 outings (April 17th vs. Omaha). This season for the Sounds, Paredes has a 1.31 ERA (20.2 IP/3 ER) with 34 strikeouts. It was also the second time this season that Paredes has walked three batters in an appearance (April 30th vs. Norfolk) but only has nine total on the season.

It was the first time since September 23 vs. Jacksonville that the Sounds had three errors in a game.

After today’s loss, the Sounds are 6-2 in series finales, with both losses coming in the last two series’ and end the 12-game road trip with a 7-5 record.

