Tennessee to Split June SNAP Benefits into Two Payments

Nashville, TN – In response to the early May issuance payment that occurred on April 20th, 2024, the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) has announced that June 2024 benefits will be split into two payments for customers who received their May benefits early and participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

This is a one-time schedule adjustment for June benefits only to ensure Tennessee families receive necessary assistance following the early issuance payment for May benefits.

The first distribution for June benefits will occur on May 24th, 2024. The second benefit distribution will occur in June on the standard monthly distribution date.

TDHS, in compliance with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service, must notify all customers of this change even if it does not affect them directly.

Regular deposit schedules will resume in July 2024. Customers can check their EBT card balance by calling 888.997.9444 or accessing the One DHS Customer portal at https://onedhs.tn.gov/csp. Valuable resources on budgeting and meal planning can also be found here: https://snaped.fns.usda.gov/resources/nutrition-education-materials/meal-planning-shopping-and-budgeting)

Please be aware that this notification does not apply to customers found ineligible for benefits in June.

For additional information on the SNAP program, please visit: www.tn.gov/humanservices/for-families/supplemental-nutrition-assistance-program-snap.html.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) consists of multiple divisions with a unified mission to strengthen Tennessee by strengthening Tennesseans. Led by governor-appointed Commissioner Clarence H. Carter, TDHS serves nearly two million Tennesseans to ensure that all state residents have an opportunity to reach their full potential as contributing members of their community.

Among the many services and programs provided by TDHS, some of the leading programs include the Child Support Program, Child and Adult Day Services and Licensing, Families First (the state’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Rehabilitation Services for people with disabilities, and Adult Protective Services, along with many others. TDHS is an organization committed to connecting people to resources that help individuals, families and communities thrive towards long-term economic freedom and prosperity.

For more information, please visit: Tennessee Department of Human Services.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.