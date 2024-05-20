Austin Peay State University Students selected for 2024-25 Banking on Govs Program

Clarksville, TN – Two business students at Austin Peay State University (APSU) will join the Banking on Govs program during the 2024-25 academic year as part of an ongoing partnership between the APSU College of Business, F&M Bank, and the Tennessee Bankers Association.

As the program enters its second operating year, business students Daniela Diaz Campos and Logan Jackson will join current members of Piper Conditt and Lesly Moreno.

Diaz Campos and Jackson will connect with regional professionals this summer through the program at the Southeastern School of Banking. The school, predominantly attended by established industry professionals, provides valuable insights into the inner workings of the banking industry and allows students to gain a notable credential from financial experts before graduation.

“We believe Daniela and Logan will be great additions to the Banking on Govs program,” said Dr. Dong Nyonna, chair of Austin Peay State University’s accounting, finance and economics department. “They are exceptional students, and I believe this opportunity will help them explore their interests in the financial industry.”

Daniela Diaz Campos is a sophomore double majoring in accounting and finance with a concentration in banking. This fall, she will also be the president of Business Govs S.E.R.V.E, treasurer of the Accounting Society, a Govs Fund member, peer leader and student ambassador to the College of Business. She is actively engaged in many areas of campus and contributes to other organizations and honors societies as a member and/or community volunteer.

Logan Jackson is a finance major. He is an active member of the Govs Fund and serves as vice president of finance for Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity.

F&M Bank is a pivotal partner in the program’s development, ensuring students have access to the funding and support they need to succeed.

“We’re truly excited and congratulate Daniela and Logan,” F&M Bank President and CEO John Peck said. “At F&M Bank, we believe in nurturing the potential of our young community members, and this partnership with Austin Peay State University, the College of Business and the Tennessee Bankers Association is a testament to that commitment. Banking is about building a strong and financially sound future, and with the fresh minds and energetic spirit that these students bring, we are looking forward to shaping a future of banking that’s both innovative and deeply rooted in our community values.”

Banking on Govs is the first partnership program of its kind, providing an all-expenses-paid experience for qualified students to attend the Southeastern School of Banking for two consecutive summers. The experience boosts their industry acumen and network, better preparing them for a banking career.

To apply to the Banking on Govs program, contact APSU’s Dr. Dong Nyonna, chair of the accounting, finance, and economics department, at nyonnad@apsu.edu.