Clarksville Native Garfield Scott Runs for District 68 House Seat

Clarksville, TN – Garfield Scott, a lifelong resident of Clarksville, has announced his selection as the Democratic candidate for the Tennessee House of Representatives in District 68.

The District 68 seat, currently held by retiring Republican Representative Curtis Johnson, covers east and south Clarksville’s diverse rural and suburban areas. Scott, a third-generation Clarksville native, was born and raised in the St. Bethlehem area and has lived in District 68 all his life. He says there is nowhere else he would rather be.

Scott is a retired truck driver and married father of two grown children with one young grandchild. Before his almost forty-year career as a professional truck driver, he was a cattle farmer who raised grain and tobacco on the family farm in the once-rural area of St. Bethlehem. He is a longtime member of St. Bethlehem Church.

Raised as one of ten children and a product of the Clarksville public school system, Garfield has learned the value of compassion and the ability to get along with friends and neighbors of all ages and backgrounds. His work as a long-distance truck driver brought him in contact with people from all walks of life. He brings that experience of human connection with him in his candidacy for the Tennessee House of Representatives.

His campaign focus surrounds issues affecting all Montgomery County residents, including supporting public education, building an infrastructure that will equip our county for future growth, and holding corporations accountable for public investments.

Scott’s official campaign kick-off event will be held on May 30th from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at the Gray Fox Lounge, 620 Dunlop Lane, Clarksville, TN 37040.

RSVP at: www.facebook.com/events/1000783828235274

Find more information at www.garfieldscottfortn68.com