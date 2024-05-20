Clarksville Pets of the Week for May 20th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of May 19th, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Achilles is a 3-year-old male Pit Bull terrier mix. He is fully vetted, will be neutered, and is very vocal when he sees you approach his kennel! He is so excited and hopes you will take him out of there! He is a fan favorite with volunteers and walks nicely on a leash around the yard.

Achilles is very affectionate, loves attention, his tail wags non stop, and gives kisses and love back to you! Achilles is good around other dogs and is not reactive. Sits nicely for treats! He would be a delightful addition to your family! Come for a meet and greet, take this sweetie for a walk and fall in love with your new best friend!

For more information, MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Lucky is an adult female Siamese. She is fully vetted, spayed, and litter trained. Lucky needs to be the only cat in the home. Please come see this sweet girl! You won’t be disappointed! Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Note: MCAA always welcomes folks to come visit, look around, engage, and interact with the pets. Some people come visit and walk them outside in the yard. These pets thrive on human interaction. You can also sign up for a volunteer position. Just inquire at the desk.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Lizard Spock is a young female Tuxedo/Black and White. LS and her kitties Rock, Paper, and Scissor ( Big Bang fans, IYKYK) were fortunately saved and sent to the rescue, where the babies have all been adopted into wonderful homes, leaving momma Lizard Spock still waiting for her forever family. She is fully vetted, litter trained, and spayed.

She is not necessarily an attention seeker, but once she warms up, she will start talking to you and curl up with you in the evening for attention! She is sweet and playful and enjoys eating, napping, scratching posts, catnip, and toys. She needs to be the only cat in the home, please. Lizard Spock will make a wonderful addition to your family.



If you would like an application and more information, please message them on FaceBook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Angel is a sweet, loving senior Cocker Spaniel. She is a 15 year “young” gal. She still has a lot of zip-a dee-doo-dah in her step. Angel can still run, play, navigate steps, use a doggie door, and so much more. She is fully vetted, spayed, house trained, has freshly cleaned her teeth, and is in rescue only because her person went into a senior living home and could not take her.

The adoption fee has been lowered so we can get her into a loving home where she can gently live out her remaining years of being loved and well taken care of. Please think of opening your heart and home to a senior pup. They are still so loving and deserving of a family and home and will make a great companion for a lucky family.

For more information and application contact (CATS) Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Poppy is a super sweet 15-month-old Lab mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, and on HW prevention. She was initially timid after coming into rescue, but with time and love, she has come around and does very well with people.

Poppy just needs a home willing to commit to helping her continue her training and growth and giving her time, love, and patience to blossom into her best self. She would be a great jogging partner and would be so happy to be part of the family!

If you would love to add Poppy to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Loki is an adult male German Shepherd. He is fully vetted, neutered, and house-trained. He seems to do fine with other dogs when introduced and is good with children. Loki needs a family with breed knowledge. He has done very well overcoming his separation anxiety but would do well to be in a strong, sturdy kennel when left alone. He needs a minimum of a 6 foot privacy fence since he can jump a 4 foot enclosure.

Loki needs a family that will be committed to giving him time, patience, and plenty of exercise outlets every single day to help burn energy. He is a really good boy and deserves a chance to be with a wonderful family.

Loki can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sugar is a young female Mountain Cur mix. She is fully vetted, microchipped, spayed, and house/kennel trained. She is friendly, smart, good with children, and great with other dogs. She would love an active family who will include her in adventures.

You can find her and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and FaceBook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Lilo is an 8 ½ week-old female mix-breed puppy. She has begun age-appropriate shots and deworming and is pretty much almost potty trained. She is fun, smart, and very affectionate and will bring a lucky family lots of laughter and joy.

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue



Lisa is usually running adoption events each Sunday with a ton of adoptables at the Petsmart on Wilma Rudolph (weather permitting) and you can always check her FaceBook page to confirm times!

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Sparkler is a 6-month-old Domestic Shorthair cat. She is fully vetted, spayed, and litter trained. She is so playful but still likes to curl up and snuggle with other kitties. She loves all toys, plays well with other cats, and will probably do fine with another kitten buddy. She will greet you at the door looking for love and attention.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FaceBook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Kip is a 5-year-old male Mini Australian Shepherd. He is friendly, playful, smart, and independent. He is fully vetted, is scheduled to be neutered, and is house-trained. Kip does ok with other dogs but needs a home without children. He has energy ( as standard with this working breed) and will herd, hence no small children please.

This exceptionally smart breed will need a home willing to keep him active and engaged. He can be a bit territorial but we are working and testing him and seeing how he reacts and what his needs for the perfect home might be. If an adopter is local to Clarksville, HRGSS will sponsor two lessons at Jack’s Legacy (training school).



If you would like to be part of his journey, you can be that special person for Kip for more details, call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Bea is a 3-year-old Ibizan Hound mix. She seems to be house/kennel trained and is working on her basics of sit, down, wait, and stay. Bea is spayed, fully vetted, microchipped, dewormed, and on HW and flea/tick preventatives. She does well with other dogs and children.

Bea’s adoption fees come with two free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy, plus 50% off any additional training and 50% off two months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

To complete an application and find out more about her, you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/bea or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel

You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Piccolo is a year-old Hound mix. He was one of the eight pups abandoned at Port Royal Park last year and brought into rescue. He has just thrived (along with his siblings) while in rescue and is fully vetted and kennel trained. He does get along with most dogs but can be a bit selective, so definitely a meet and greet is recommended if there is another dog in the home.

Piccolo will be a wonderful jogging buddy and a great adventure companion. He is very sweet, loves his people, and is looking for his forever family. Piccolo’s adoption fees come with 50% off two months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application.