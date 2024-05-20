Fort Campbell Honors Fallen Heroes: 9 Eagles Memorial Unveiled

Clarksville, TN – One day ahead of the 1st anniversary of the tragic crash that claimed the lives of nine soldiers of C Company 6-101st Aviation Regiment, the 9 Eagles Memorial was unveiled at Fort Campbell’s monument row.

Colonel Clint R. Cody, Commander, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, and Major Garrett W. Kuipers, Company Commander (C/6-101), 6-101 General Support Aviation Battalion, each made remarks before family members of the fallen were invited forward to lay flowers at the base of the memorial.

The memorial honors CW3 Zachary G. Esparza, CW2 Aaron M. Healey, CW2 Rusten R. Smith, Warrant Officer One Jeffery A. Barnes, Staff Sergeant Joshua V. Gore, Staff Sergeant Taylor J. Mitchell, Sergeant Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, Sergeant Isaac J. Gayo and Sergeant David M. Solinas, Jr.

