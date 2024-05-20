68.8 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
HomeNewsMontgomery County’s Annual Service Awards Shine Spotlight on Staff
News

Montgomery County’s Annual Service Awards Shine Spotlight on Staff

News Staff
By News Staff
Montgomery County Circuit Court
Montgomery County Circuit Court

Montgomery County Government TennesseeMontgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Government hosted its annual Employee Service Awards Ceremony for 323 employees from 30 County departments over three different dates in May at the William O. Beach Civic Hall on May 9th, 2024, and in the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at the Public Safety Complex on May 10th and May 17th.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

Awards were given to individuals who have served Montgomery County ranging from one to 50 years of service. Except for employees who were recognized for their first year of service, employees are recognized at the ceremony in five-year increments.

At the May 9th presentation, Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden expressed his gratitude and stated that being surrounded by great people makes his job serving the community easier.

Montgomery County Highway Department
Montgomery County Highway Department

During the presentations to the employees of the Sheriff’s Office, Mayor Golden, and Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson also shared their gratitude for the dedication of the employees who serve.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

Montgomery County Government appreciates the employees’ committed to providing outstanding service to our residents.

Previous article
Spice Up Tacos with Slow Cooker Barbacoa Beef
Next article
Austin Peay State University Baseball’s Lyle Miller-Green, Jon Jon Gazdar, Roland Fanning Highlight Record All-ASUN Haul
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online