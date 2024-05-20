Montgomery County’s Annual Service Awards Shine Spotlight on Staff

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Government hosted its annual Employee Service Awards Ceremony for 323 employees from 30 County departments over three different dates in May at the William O. Beach Civic Hall on May 9th, 2024, and in the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at the Public Safety Complex on May 10th and May 17th.

Awards were given to individuals who have served Montgomery County ranging from one to 50 years of service. Except for employees who were recognized for their first year of service, employees are recognized at the ceremony in five-year increments.

At the May 9th presentation, Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden expressed his gratitude and stated that being surrounded by great people makes his job serving the community easier.

During the presentations to the employees of the Sheriff’s Office, Mayor Golden, and Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson also shared their gratitude for the dedication of the employees who serve.

Montgomery County Government appreciates the employees’ committed to providing outstanding service to our residents.