Roxy Regional Theatre announces 2024 Summer Theatre program registration going on now

Clarksville, TN – Registration is now open for the 2024 Summer Theatre Program at the Roxy Regional Theatre.

Since 1995, the Roxy has been introducing youth to the experience of live theatre and expanding their knowledge of the craft through the School of the Arts and Summer Theatre Program.

This June, the Roxy Regional Theatre is hosting four-day youth summer theatre workshops, divided into two age groups, for young artists in the local area to learn from working professionals in the industry.

Classes will focus on acting, singing, and dancing, culminating in a free showcase for family and friends on the final day of each workshop.

Classes will be held Monday through Thursday from 10:00am to 1:00pm during the last two weeks in June. The first workshop, for ages 8 to 12, will meet June 17th through June 20th, while the second workshop, for ages 13 to 18, will meet June 24th through June 27th.

Registration is $100.00/week and is available at roxyregionaltheatre.org/education/summer-theatre. The deadline is the Friday before each workshop. Students are welcome to bring a snack and water if needed.

