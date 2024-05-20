Spice Up Tacos with Slow Cooker Barbacoa Beef

Clarksville, TN – Slow Cooker Barbacoa Beef is a flavorful and tender dish made from succulent chunks of beef chuck roast slow-cooked to perfection.
The beef is infused with a rich and aromatic sauce featuring chipotle peppers, garlic, lime juice, and a blend of spices.
Once cooked, the beef is shredded and allowed to soak in its savory juices, resulting in a mouthwatering filling for tacos or burritos.
Slow Cooker Barbacoa Beef
Ingredients:
3 lbs beef chuck roast, cut into large chunks
1/4 cup beef broth
3 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, minced
4 cloves garlic, minced
1/4 cup lime juice
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
2 tablespoons ground cumin
2 tablespoons dried oregano
1 tablespoon smoked paprika
1 teaspoon ground cloves
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped (for garnish)
Instructions:
- Place the beef chunks in the crock pot.
- In a mixing bowl, combine the beef broth, minced chipotle peppers, minced garlic, lime juice, apple cider vinegar, cumin, oregano, paprika, cloves, salt, and pepper. Mix well.
- Pour the sauce mixture over the beef in the crock pot, ensuring the beef is well coated.
- Cover the crock pot and cook on low heat for 6-8 hours, or until the beef is tender and easily shreds with a fork.
- Once the beef is cooked, use two forks to shred it into smaller pieces directly in the crock pot.
- Let the shredded beef soak in the cooking juices for an additional 15-30 minutes on low heat to absorb more flavor.
- Serve the Barbacoa beef hot, garnished with fresh cilantro and a squeeze of lime on corn or flour tortilla shells.
No judgment if shredded cheese is necessary.