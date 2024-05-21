APSU’s ROTC program to feature in national Army marketing campaign

Clarksville, TN – The

This year, the program is also being featured in a national marketing campaign that will highlight the opportunities available through ROTC. The Army Enterprise Marketing Office (AEMO) visited campus on April 17th to film the cadets in action for GoArmy’s website and social media platforms.

“We were excited to take on this opportunity, knowing it would be a challenge but recognizing the significant value for our cadets,” said Maj. Nicholas Kirschten, assistant professor of military science at APSU. “It was great to see the cadets willing to be part of something bigger than themselves. Each one stepped up, was flexible and showcased their individual talents very well.”

Kirschten said AEMO chose the Governors Guard for its accomplishments and high leadership standards. The cadets had about two months to prepare and took charge by developing events from physical training and knot-tying exercises to classroom footage and campus tours.

“There hasn’t been a dull moment since we started filming,” said Lt. Col. Khristina Allen, AEMO’s marketing officer lead for social and earned media. “We’ve had a glimpse of the entire day of a cadet, whether they’re in uniform or civilian attire, in class or during recreation. That’s important because one of the things we strive to show is that being an ROTC cadet doesn’t take away from the college experience – it enhances it.”

demonstrate their knowledge under pressure in a unique situation.



“We had to focus on not letting the cameras get to us and still present to the class,” he said. “We spent a lot of time hyping ourselves up and doing positive affirmations because we didn’t intend to present in front of a camera crew. It was important that we paid attention to the presentation and showed the class our attention, so the key was directing our focus.”

Other students, including Cadets Alli Jordan and Obadiah Sieg, discussed their time in ROTC during interviews with the camera crew. Both were part of the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) in high school and said continuing into the Governors Guard has benefited them personally and professionally.

“ROTC has helped me with communication and physical fitness, but where I’ve grown the most is in social ability,” said Jordan, a sophomore biology major. “I grew up as a very shy person, but you’re never really by yourself in the program. You do PT with other people, you’re encouraged to communicate in class and they provide a cadet lounge where you can study or hang out. It’s really helped me to open up and build friendships.”

Brig. Gen. Antoinette Gant, AEMO’s chief marketing officer, said the experiences of the Austin Peay State University cadets reflect how ROTC programs prepare young soldiers for leadership roles.

Based on her team’s day at Austin Peay State University, Allen is confident that the Governors Guard Battalion will continue setting new standards of excellence in leadership.

More about the APSU Governors Guard Battalion

The Governors Guard is an esteemed ROTC detachment within the United States Army’s Cadet Command. Its proximity to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Fort Campbell allows cadets to access exceptional training opportunities, including multi-million dollar simulation facilities, hands-on training with helicopters and other Army equipment and attendance at The Sabalauski Air Assault School.

Approximately 20% of cadets are former soldiers and noncommissioned officers who bring a wealth of professional, tactical, and technical knowledge and experience to military science leadership classes and labs. Austin Peay State University has recognized the Governors Guard as one of the premier programs on campus.

To learn more about Austin Peay State University ROTC or get involved, contact Julius Kelley at 931.221.6449, kelleyj@apsu.edu or julius.r.kelley.civ@army.mil. Freshmen and sophomores can sign up for free, and the program covers their uniform and equipment costs.