Clarksville Anime-Fest Unleashes Epic Cosplay, Celebrities on May 25th

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Anime-Fest! Our new annual Anime-Fest show will be on Saturday, May 25th, 2024, at the Quality Inn Exit 4 Hotel Clarksville, TN. This anime-fest convention will be located in the beautiful City of Clarksville, TN. – Clarksville Anime-Fest! Our new annual Anime-Fest show will be on Saturday, May 25th, 2024, at the Quality Inn Exit 4 Hotel Clarksville, TN. This anime-fest convention will be located in the beautiful City of Clarksville, TN.

ClarksvilleCon strives to be Tennessee’s best and Anime featuring fandoms of multiple genres. As long-time fans of anime, manga, toys, pop-culture, cosplay, and fantasy, the promoter wanted to bring that style event to Tennessee

We have an amazing lineup of Voice Actor Guests, Vendors & Attractions joining us on May 25th, 2024 in the beautiful city of Clarksville, TN. We are very excited for the Community of Clarksville, Tennessee and Surrounding Areas” – Says Carmine De Santo Promoter of the Clarksville Anime-Fest.

The show has over 100 exhibitors that cater to a wide spectrum of interests, including manga, magazines, toys, games, movies, television, anime, manga, cosplay, artwork, sketches, and apparel, plus much more. In addition, a roster of comic industry professionals and fandom-related celebrities are in attendance for attendees to meet and greet. This will be one event not to miss for the whole family!

Confirmed Featured Guests & Attractions include:

Kent Williams- Anime Voice Actor – Dragon Ball Z

Phil Parsons – Anime Voice Actor

Huge Super Smash Bros Video Game Tournament – 1:00pm

Huge Cosplay Contest for all Ages at 4:00pm!

Tickets on sale now – General Admission is only $20.00 – All Kids Under 11 are FREE with accompanied Adult. VIP Tickets are $50.00. We have a Huge Cosplay Contest for all Attendees with amazing Prices! You can purchase online or at the Door.

Clarksville Anime-Fest will take place on Saturday, May 25th, 2024, from 10:00am to 5:00pm at the Quality Inn Exit 4 Hotel, 2093 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, Clarksville, TN 37040.