87.3 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
HomeEventsClarksville Anime-Fest Unleashes Epic Cosplay, Celebrities on May 25th
Events

Clarksville Anime-Fest Unleashes Epic Cosplay, Celebrities on May 25th

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville AnimeFest set for May 25, 2024
Clarksville Anime-FestClarksville, TN – Clarksville Anime-Fest! Our new annual Anime-Fest show will be on Saturday, May 25th, 2024, at the Quality Inn Exit 4 Hotel Clarksville, TN. This anime-fest convention will be located in the beautiful City of Clarksville, TN. 
 
ClarksvilleCon strives to be Tennessee’s best and Anime featuring fandoms of multiple genres. As long-time fans of anime, manga, toys, pop-culture, cosplay, and fantasy, the promoter wanted to bring that style event to Tennessee
 
We have an amazing lineup of Voice Actor Guests, Vendors & Attractions joining us on May 25th, 2024 in the beautiful city of Clarksville, TN. We are very excited for the Community of Clarksville, Tennessee and Surrounding Areas” – Says Carmine De Santo Promoter of the Clarksville Anime-Fest.
 
 
The show has over 100 exhibitors that cater to a wide spectrum of interests, including manga, magazines, toys, games, movies, television, anime, manga, cosplay, artwork, sketches, and apparel, plus much more. In addition, a roster of comic industry professionals and fandom-related celebrities are in attendance for attendees to meet and greet. This will be one event not to miss for the whole family! 

Confirmed Featured Guests & Attractions include:

  • Kent Williams- Anime Voice Actor – Dragon Ball Z 
  • Phil Parsons – Anime Voice Actor
  • Huge Super Smash Bros Video Game Tournament – 1:00pm
  • Huge Cosplay Contest for all Ages at 4:00pm!
Tickets on sale now – General Admission is only $20.00 – All Kids Under 11 are FREE with accompanied Adult. VIP Tickets are $50.00. We have a Huge Cosplay Contest for all Attendees with amazing Prices! You can purchase online or at the Door.
 
Clarksville Anime-Fest will take place on Saturday, May 25th, 2024, from 10:00am to 5:00pm at the Quality Inn Exit 4 Hotel, 2093 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, Clarksville, TN 37040.
 
For more information on the show, please visit www.clarksvilleanimefest.com
Previous article
Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces sewer line rehabilitation work scheduled for May 21st-24th
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online