Mix, Mingle, More: Franklin Street’s Clarksville Collection Hosts Networking Affair

Clarksville, TN – Jody Isaacs of Franklin Street’s Clarksville Collection recently hosted an afternoon networking event with members of the Clarksville Social Club.

“We have the amazing CSC group here with us, and everyone seems happy connecting with other entrepreneurs, enjoying the food, and learning more about our store and what we do,” Isaacs said. “It’s a great way for people to mix it up and learn about other businesses here in town.

“I am so happy to host today. I’m seeing a lot of people I haven’t seen before and some I haven’t seen in a while, which is like a little reunion. I love that.”

Clarksville Collection offers a little bit of everything ‘Clarksville’. “We want everyone to wear the name with pride,” Isaacs said. “We have t-shirts, hats, and outdoor wear. We are also the downtown welcome center, so we’re open 7 days a week to greet and welcome visitors to our great city.”

Most Clarksville Collection items are created and designed in collaboration with local artists and also printed locally. They also offer mushroom extracts, honey, tea, lotions, and soaps, all locally sourced.

