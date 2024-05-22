Austin Peay State University PR, Marketing leads with 16 awards at 2024 TCPRA State Conference

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Office of Public Relations and Marketing received 16 awards from the Tennessee College Public Relations Association (TCPRA) 2024 State Conference, tying Middle Tennessee State University for the most accolades.

TCPRA is an alliance of communicators across the state representing public and private colleges and universities, technical schools, technology centers, and community colleges.

They awarded gold, silver, and bronze distinctions in various categories, which saw more than 350 entries for the contest period between April 2023 and March 2024.

The Office of Public Relations and Marketing, in collaboration with Austin Peay State University’s various academic and strategic areas, earned the following awards:

Gold Awards

Print advertisement, single – “Setting the Gold Standard – USA Today Military Advertisement”

– “Setting the Gold Standard – USA Today Military Advertisement” Radio advertisement/PSA – “Tailgate Tour Time! Radio Ad for Admissions Tailgate Tours”

– “Tailgate Tour Time! Radio Ad for Admissions Tailgate Tours” Illustration – “Alumni Magazine Cover, Building the Brand”

Silver Awards

Radio advertisement/PSA – “No. 1 Military-Affiliated University – Radio Advertisement”

– “No. 1 Military-Affiliated University – Radio Advertisement” Digital ad, single – “Inaugural Hockey Club Billboard”

– “Inaugural Hockey Club Billboard” Media relations campaign – “Austin Peay State University announces new club hockey team in partnership with the Nashville Predators”

– “Austin Peay State University announces new club hockey team in partnership with the Nashville Predators” Special event, more than 7 days – “Science on Tap”

– “Science on Tap” News writing – “Love Story: APSU Honors Class Explores Romantic Poetry Through Taylor Swift’s Music”

– “Love Story: APSU Honors Class Explores Romantic Poetry Through Taylor Swift’s Music” Postcard/invitation – “President Holiday Reception Invite”

– “President Holiday Reception Invite” University-related web page or site – “Be a Gov! Admissions Website Redesign”

Bronze Awards

Special event, 7 days or less – “Get Ready to Gov! – Admissions High School Recruitment Event”

– Admissions High School Recruitment Event” Crisis communications campaign – “December 2023 Tornado”

– “December 2023 Tornado” Speech/first-person writing – “Important Message from President Licari: President’s response to tragic helicopter crash at Fort Campbell”

– “Important Message from President Licari: President’s response to tragic helicopter crash at Fort Campbell” College view book – “Be a Gov! Admissions Recruitment Road Piece”

– “Be a Gov! Admissions Recruitment Road Piece” Special Publication – “Kimbrough Building Booklet”

– “Kimbrough Building Booklet” News/feature video – “What does being a Gov for life mean to you? Govs Give, Day of Giving Video”

“The awards we received are a testament to our public relations, marketing, and printing services teams’ talents and work ethic,” said Bill Persinger, executive director of APSU’s Office of Public Relations and Marketing. “To be recognized among our peers in so many categories proves that we are producing quality work that gets noticed. I am fortunate and thankful to have such a strong creative team.”

Persinger’s staff includes Jana Gilbert, director of projects and printing; Hannah Eden, director of marketing; Brian Dunn, senior director of communication; Lori Moore, business manager; Rollow Welch, assistant director for design; Jacob Culwell, IT campus webmaster; Grayson Nicholson, digital content specialist; Beth Rates, graphic designer; David Johnson, assistant director for design; Sean McCully, photography and video coordinator; Ethan Steinquest, university editor; and Olivia Nelshoppen, web content assistant. The Govs Print staff includes Matthew Hemby, print shop supervisor, and Landon Stinson, graphics print specialist.

“Our team’s dedication and hard work have truly paid off, and I couldn’t be prouder of their accomplishments,” Gilbert said. “The unwavering trust placed in our team to deliver something unique and impactful was truly remarkable, and the results speak for themselves — it was a risk that undeniably paid off.”

The Office of Public Relations and Marketing also collaborated on its award-winning projects with communications directors from across Austin Peay State University: Elaina Russell (College of Business), Kara Zahn (College of Arts and Letters), Megan Simpson (Eriksson College of Education), Colby Wilson (College of STEM), Victoria Godinez (College of Behavioral and Health Sciences), Payton Baggett (Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy) and Marisa Roberts (Military and Veterans Affairs Division).



“We are thrilled to be recognized for our hard work and dedication,” Eden said. “We have a very talented team. These awards are a testament to the strategy, creativity and innovation of our team, and we look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional campaigns and results.”