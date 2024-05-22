Clarksville Academy holds annual Billy Frank Smith Memorial All Sports Awards Program

Clarksville, TN – On Friday, May 17th, 2024, Clarksville Academy varsity athletes, coaches, families, and administrators gathered together at Clarksville Academy’s Procter Court for the annual Billy Frank Smith Memorial All-Sports Program.

The athletes who were recognized during this program were the MVPs, Male and Female Scholar-Athlete Award recipients, the Scott Uffelman Memorial Award recipient, and the Billy Frank Smith Memorial Athletic Award finalists and recipient.

The Billy Frank Smith Memorial Athletic Award is the most prestigious award given at this event. Shan Smith, the son of Billy Frank Smith and an alumnus from the Class of 1974, presented this award.

The 2024 Billy Frank Smith Memorial Athletic Award was awarded to junior Anna Hellums.

*Listed below are MVP award recipients and additional awards.

Cross Country MVPs– Caroline Lee & Ben Giles

Football MVP– Chris Ragans

Girls’ Soccer MVP– Lexie Calzaretta

Golf MVPs– Emily McCowan & J.J. Giarrizzo

Volleyball MVP – Savannah Valencia

Boys’ Basketball MVP– Cam Phillips

Girls’ Basketball MVP– Malaya Woullard

Bowling MVPs– Bennett Smith & Rishab Ramchandani

Cheerleading MVP – Savannah Elder

Dance MVP – Ella Childers

Wrestling MVPs – Molly Scoville & Landon Ray

Softball MVP– Kingsley Bell

Clay Target Team MVP – Taylor Allensworth

Tennis MVPs– Anna Marie Adams & Ethan Hester

Track MVPs – Sarah-Catherine Darnell & Ethan Bones

Boys’ Soccer MVP – Zachary Greer

Baseball MVP – Brennen Gibson

Male Scholar Athlete Award – Zachary Greer

Female Scholar Athlete Award – Ashlynn York

Athletic Team with Highest GPA – Varsity Bowling

Scott Uffelman Memorial Athletic Award – Landon Ray

Billy Frank Smith Memorial Athletic Award Finalists –

Anna Hellums

Chloe Jenkins

Emily McCowan

Billy Frank Smith Memorial Athletic Award Recipient – Anna Hellums