Fort Campbell, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital announces DONSA, Memorial Day Holiday Outpatient Services

Fort Campbell, KY – In observance of the Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Activities, Friday, May 24th, and the Memorial Day federal holiday, Monday, May 27th, 2024, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) Health System outpatient services, including outpatient pharmacies, will follow a DONSA/holiday schedule.

BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7.

May 24th| Fort Campbell DONSA

Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes, including Air Assault, Byrd, Gold, LaPointe, Young Eagle, and Screaming Eagle Medical Homes, remain open and will operate on a normal schedule on Friday, May 24th.

BACH specialty services open on the DONSA include laboratory, behavioral health, ENT, ophthalmology, surgeries, and orthopedics for patients with scheduled appointments and or acute care. Physical therapy is open until noon.

Labs at Byrd, LaPointe, and Screaming Eagle Medical Home also remain open on May 24th.

Adkins Dental Clinic, which is co-located with Byrd Medical Home, will be open for dental sick call. For dental support on the DONSA, contact 270.412.6027 or 270.412.6028.

Fort Campbell Pharmacies

Main, Byrd, and Screaming Eagle pharmacies open normal operating hours on the DONSA. Patients who typically use LaPointe Pharmacy should use another pharmacy location at Fort Campbell on May 24th. Town Center Pharmacy opens 9:00am to 5:00pm.

Town Center Pharmacy will open normal Saturday business hours, 8:00am-4:00pm May 25th.

May 27th | Memorial Day Federal Holiday

All outpatient services, including patient-centered medical homes, outpatient pharmacies, dental clinics, laboratories, and the appointment line, close on federal holidays and therefore, will be closed May 27th in observance of Memorial Day.

Outpatient services reopen Tuesday, May 28th.