Politics

Joe Smith Launches Bid for Tennessee District 68 State Representative

News Staff
By News Staff
Jill Hardy, Joe Smith, Jodi Vaughn, Darrell Vaughn and Una Smith
Jill Hardy, Joe Smith, Jodi Vaughn, Darrell Vaughn and Una Smith

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Friends, family members, and supporters were at The Ruby Cora, attending a campaign kickoff event for Joe Smith as he officially began his quest to be elected Tennessee’s District 68 State Representative.

Smith, currently a Montgomery County Commissioner, seeks to replace Curtis Johnson, the long-time District 68 Representative who recently announced his pending retirement.

“I think I’m the person to explain, at the state level, what is going on in Montgomery County,” Smith said. “ … how our roads are so congested because we’ve outgrown our infrastructure, how every year we make these best-of reports for being a great place to live, while at the same time, the state hasn’t given us our due dollars. As a Commissioner, I’ve learned to think outside the box to save our tax dollars. I’m ready to do that at the state level. Remember, at the August 1st primary – I am your man. Thank you.”

