News

Montgomery County under Flash Flood Warning

Rain

Clarksville Weather ForecastClarksville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) out of Nashville has issued a Flash Flood Warning until 4:30pm this afternoon for Southwestern Montgomery County, Northwestern Dickson County, Houston County, North Central Humphreys County, and Southeastern Stewart County.

At 3:13 p.m., Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing, and area emergency management has reported water rescues.

Thunderstorms produce flash flooding, which can be life-threatening for creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Cumberland City, Slayden, and Houston County Airport.

This includes the following streams and drainages… Cane Creek including Stewart, Wells Creek including Erin and Cumberland City, Turkey Creek, Lower Yellow Creek, Elk Creek, Big Richland Creek including Trinity, Guices Creek, Hurricane Creek and Whiteoak Creek.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

