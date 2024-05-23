Frazier Allen receives Clarksville Area YMCA’s Community Impact Award

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area YMCA has named Frazier Allen as its Community Impact Award recipient. Allen works with F&M Bank and has diligently served on the Y’s board providing support through philanthropic efforts. The award recognizes his volunteer efforts during the 2023 fiscal year.

Amanda Gill, executive director of the Clarksville Y, said Allen has demonstrated a tireless commitment to improving the center’s board, including educating new board members on how important their impact is on the Y programming and services.

“He has encouraged and supported the board members as well as contributed to our Annual Giving Campaign,” Gill said. “His leadership has been an inspiration for the board and has improved our Y.”

For 149 years, dedicated volunteers have worked to strengthen their community by being part of the YMCA. For the 2023 operating year, across several Middle Tennessee YMCA locations, 11 Community Impact Award recipients were honored for giving their time, talent and financial resources to advance the Y’s charitable mission of helping people grow in spirit, mind and body.

These individuals have demonstrated their commitment and generosity to the YMCA’s cause of strengthening the community and have remained faithful volunteers.

About the YMCA

The YMCA of Middle Tennessee is the region’s leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the community through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. Inspired by its mission as a worldwide charitable fellowship united by a common loyalty to Jesus Christ for the purpose of helping people grow in spirit, mind, and body. For 149 years, the YMCA of Middle Tennessee has been giving people of all ages the tools they need to belong and be well. Last year, the Y reached 238,373 people, improving the region’s health and well-being, nurturing the potential of children and teens, and providing opportunities to serve others and support our neighbors.