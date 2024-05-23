Marsha Blackburn Slams Chuck Schumer’s Sham Immigration Bill: ‘Election-Year Political Stunt’

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) led several of her GOP colleagues in a press conference pushing back on Chuck Schumer’s scheme to bring an immigration bill to the Senate floor that would make illegal immigration legal.

Remarks As Prepared

Schumer’s So-Called ‘Border Deal’ is Not Border Security

“Let me start by making one thing clear: Senator Schumer’s so-called ‘border deal’ is not a border security bill. It is an election year political stunt designed to give our Democratic colleagues the appearance of doing something about this problem without doing anything. Why would Senator Schumer choose to bring forward legislation that has already failed once and stands no chance in the House? Well, Senator Schatz gave us the answer, and I quote, ‘We are tired of being on defense about this.’”

Joe Biden Has Allowed 10 Million Illegal Immigrants to Flood Border

“We are a nation of law and order, and yet the Joe Biden administration has allowed over 10 million illegal immigrants to flood our border. That’s higher than the populations of 7 major U.S. cities – Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Knoxville, Memphis, and Nashville – combined. Under this administration, every town is a border town.”

Solution to Border Crisis is House-Passed H.R. 2

“There is a solution to this catastrophe, and one that takes ‘border security’ seriously – the Secure the Border Act or H.R. 2. On May 15th of last year, H.R. 2 was received by the U.S. Senate from the House. For 373 days since then, it has been sitting in the Senate without so much as a hearing. If Democrats were truly serious about upholding the rule of law and defending democracy, they would join us and pass H.R. 2.”

Additional Speakers

U.S. Senators Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), JD Vance (R-Ohio), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), and Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) joined Senator Blackburn in the press conference.