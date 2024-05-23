Nashville Sounds take Doubleheader from Charlotte Knights at First Horizon Park

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds’ (25-23) offense powered the way to a 6-2 win in game one, and Chad Patrick was dominant in a 2-1 triumph in game two as the Sounds took both games of the doubleheader over the Charlotte Knights (19-28) on Thursday night at First Horizon Park.

Brewer Hicklen led the Nashville offense in game one with two home runs and five RBI. He gave the Sounds a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI groundout. He then followed with two-run homers in his next two at-bats in the third and fifth innings, scoring Isaac Collins on both round-trippers. His first home run was a 408-foot bomb down to left field and his second was 425-feet off the batter’s eye.

DL Hall made his second rehab appearance (first with Nashville) after missing time on the injured list due to a left knee sprain. He started game one and tossed a scoreless first inning. Evan McKendry and Janson Junk (2-2) followed with 2.0 scoreless innings respectively. The Sounds cruised to a 6-2 victory in game one.

Chad Patrick (3-1) was the star in game two, striking out a career-high 12 batters. Patrick worked out of a long first inning, allowing one earned run. But he settled in with only two hits allowed across his final four innings.

Down 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning in game two, Wes Clarke homered on an opposite-field shot to tie the game. Hicklen followed with a walk, and Chris Roller tripled into the right-center gap to give Nashville a lead that they never relinquished.

Harold Chirino induced a 4-6-3 double-play to get Nashville out of the eighth inning to keep the lead intact. Rob Zastryzny continued his dominance out of the bullpen, pitching a scoreless seventh inning for his second save of the season to cap off a 2-1 victory in game two and a series sweep.

The Sounds and the Knights play game four of the six-game series tomorrow night. With Nashville winning the first four games of the series, they will send right-hander Carlos Rodriguez (4-4, 6.04) to the mound. He will face off against right-hander Johan Domínguez (4-2, 4.50) for Charlotte. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Brewer Hicklen had his third multi-homer game of the season (May 7th at Durham, May 14th at Jacksonville). In May, Hicklen is tied with Columbus’ Jhonkensy Noel and Syracuse’s Trayce Thompson for the most home runs with eight. He had four RBI in a game for the third time in 43 games this season. All three have occurred in the last 13 games. He had four four-RBI games in 2022 for Omaha.

The last Sounds pitcher with 12 strikeouts in a game was Josh Lindblom on August 20th, 2021 at Memphis (6.2 IP). Chad Patrick’s previous career-high in strikeouts was nine which he accomplished three times and the most recent on May 3 versus Norfolk. This month, Patrick has a 1.54 ERA (23.1 IP/4 ER) with 30 strikeouts.

Brewer Hicklen’s 23 RBI in a month is the most by a Sound since Keston Hiura had 24 in August last season.

