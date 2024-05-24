Austin Peay State University announces Summer 2024 Observatory Nights

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Physics, Engineering, and Astronomy (PEA) has announced that its Summer 2024 Public Observatory Nights will be held on June 15th, July 13th, and August 10th at the APSU School Farm at 1991 Pickens Road.

APSU’s Public Observatory Nights are a must-attend for astronomy enthusiasts of all ages, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the wonders of the universe and explore celestial objects through state-of-the-art telescopes. Whether you’re a seasoned stargazer or just curious about the cosmos, this event offers a unique opportunity to witness the beauty of the night sky up close. Don’t miss out on this incredible experience!

These monthly events are scheduled to take place on the following days, with doors opening at 8:00pm and programming beginning at 8:30pm:

Saturday, June 15th

Saturday, July 13th

Saturday, August 10th

Please register HERE for tickets to the June 15th event. Each event is free, but tickets are only available on a first-come, first-served basis. The event is capped at 50 patrons per session, and a waiting list will be compiled after each event to give those unable to secure tickets a second chance before they are made available to the general public.

For questions, please contact APSU College of STEM Communications Director Colby Wilson at wilsonrc@apsu.edu.