Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports road closures for water service line replacement work

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has closed the following streets for water service line replacement work.

Roads affected are Richardson Street from Crossland Avenue to Woodard Street and Glenn Street from Commerce Street to South Twelfth Street.

Traffic on Richardson Street will be detoured to Crossland Avenue and Woodard Street, and traffic on Glenn Street will be detoured to Commerce Street and South Twelfth Street.

Motorists should slow down when approaching the work zone, follow the directions of utility workers, or choose an alternate travel route during the work.

Richardson Street is estimated to be reopened by 3:00pm and Glenn Street by 1:00pm.

