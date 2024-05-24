Empowering Connections: Brown Girls Brunching Celebrates Community and Collaboration

Clarksville, TN – Tiffany Perkins and Black Clarksville recently hosted the fourth annual Brown Girls Brunching at Freedom Point in Liberty Park.

Perkins describes Brown Girls Brunching as “a fun local event that promotes networking, collaboration, and brown girls letting their hair down. It’s a one-of-a-kind event for black and brown women looking to build their tribe, have a good time, and grow their network.”

The Sunday afternoon event drew a great crowd. Everyone enjoyed a catered brunch buffet, a mimosa bar, and a panel discussion that featured advice and insight from Natalie Davis, Gina Miller, and Makayla McCree.

Photo Gallery