Roxy Regional Theatre calls on all young stars-to-be for their Summer Theatre Program

Clarksville, TN – Since 1995, the Roxy Regional Theatre has been introducing youth to the experience of live theatre and expanding their knowledge of the craft through our School of the Arts and Summer Theatre acting programs.

Do you have a young star-to-be in your midst? Feed their passion through our Summer Theatre Program at the Roxy Regional Theatre!

This June, we will host four-day youth summer theatre workshops, divided into two age groups, for young artists in the local area to learn from working professionals in the industry.

Classes will focus on acting, singing, and dance, culminating in a free showcase for family and friends on the final day of each workshop. Space is limited, so make plans to register your young star-to-be soon!

Registration is $100.00 for the week, and details for each workshop are below. Students are welcome to bring a snack and water if needed.

For additional questions, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us at schoolofthearts@roxyregionaltheatre.org.

Summer Theatre Program

(ages 8 to 12)

Monday, June 17th through Thursday, June 20th. Class meets 10:00am to 1:00pm.

Registration deadline is Friday, June 14th

Register Now

Summer Theatre Program

(ages 13 to 18)

Monday, June 24th through Thursday, June 27th. Class meets 10:00am to 1:00pm.

Registration deadline is Friday, June 21st

Register Now

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.