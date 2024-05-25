Nashville Sounds score two in the ninth to take down Charlotte Knights, 5-3

Nashville, TN – Chris Roller came through in the clutch, launching a walk-off two-run home run in the ninth to give the Nashville Sounds (27-23) an exciting 5-3 win over the Charlotte Knights (19-30) in front of a sellout crowd of 10,917 fans at First Horizon Park on Saturday night.

Entering the ninth tied at 3-3, Brewer Hicklen reached base after battling for a walk off Charlotte reliever Fraser Ellard (0-2). Roller then got a cutter on a 1-1 pitch and did not miss it, barreling the baseball over the left-center field fence and setting off the mob scene at home plate.

The boys had to play from behind again for the second consecutive evening, this time erasing a two-run deficit in the sixth inning. Tyler Black sparked the rally with a one-out triple, then Vinny Capra brought home the prospect with a bloop single into center. Wes Clarke brought home another on a fielder’s choice that tied the game at 2-2 before Hicklen belted a double to the warning track in center that allowed Clarke to hustle home from first. That tally was the third in the inning and gave Nashville a 3-2 lead.

Charlotte managed to tie things in the eighth, despite the solid night turned in by the Sounds bullpen. Jared Walsh hit his third home run of the series off Darrell Thompson in the eighth. Abner Uribe (1-0) shut down any plans the Knights had of retaking the lead, getting the final out in the eighth and all three in the ninth for his first win of the Triple-A season.

Aaron Ashby turned in one of if not the best start of his season tonight. The southpaw went 5.1 innings and gave up a pair of runs (both earned) on three walks and three strikeouts. He gave up five hits, but just one went for extra bases in the no-decision. James Meeker eliminated the Knights threat in the sixth and got two outs in the seventh, allowing a hit and a walk with two strikeouts.

Hicklen led the Sounds with two hits, both coming as doubles. Black reached base twice with the triple and walk out of the leadoff spot. Isaac Collins had a single to extend his on-base streak to 14 games.

The Sounds can sweep the Knights with a win in tomorrow’s contest. Right-hander Tyler Woessner (1-2, 9.20) will make his first start of the series. He’ll be opposed by Jonathan Cannon (1-2, 7.24). The first pitch is scheduled for 2:05pm from First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Chris Roller hit a walk-off home run to give the Sounds a 5-3 win. It was the first walk-off home run in the ninth inning of his career. Roller has four RBI in the last three games, including both of the go-ahead RBI hits last night and tonight.

Brewer Hicklen clubbed a pair of doubles and added an RBI tonight. The outfielder is batting .467 (7-for-15) with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, eight RBI, and seven runs scored in the series vs. Charlotte.

The Sounds’ five-game winning streak is the longest of the season. They have the longest winning streak in the International League and have the best record in the last 11 games (9-2). Since being no hit by Norfolk back on May 3rd, the Sounds have won 14 of their last 19 games.

