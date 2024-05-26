Clarksville-Montgomery County under Flood Watch until Monday morning

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Nashville has issued a Flood Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee. The Watch is in effect from now until Monday morning, May 27th, 2024.

Multiple rounds of heavy rain through Monday morning could lead to flash flooding. Excessive runoff may flood rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alerted for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Counties Affected

Bedford County, Cannon County, Cheatham County, Clay County, Coffee County, Cumberland County, Davidson County, DeKalb County, Dickson County, Fentress County, Giles County, Grundy County, Hickman County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Jackson County, Lawrence County, Lewis County, Macon County, Marshall County, Maury County, Montgomery County, Overton County, Perry County, Pickett County, Putnam County, Robertson County, Rutherford County, Smith County, Stewart County, Sumner County, Trousdale County, Van Buren County, Warren County, Wayne County, White County, Williamson County, and Wilson County.