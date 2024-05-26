71.9 F
Clarksville
Sunday, May 26, 2024
HomeNewsClarksville-Montgomery County under Flood Watch until Monday morning
News

Clarksville-Montgomery County under Flood Watch until Monday morning

News Staff
By News Staff
Flood Watch

Clarksville Weather ForecastNashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Nashville has issued a Flood Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee. The Watch is in effect from now until Monday morning, May 27th, 2024.

Multiple rounds of heavy rain through Monday morning could lead to flash flooding. Excessive runoff may flood rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alerted for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Counties Affected

Bedford County, Cannon County, Cheatham County, Clay County, Coffee County, Cumberland County, Davidson County, DeKalb County, Dickson County, Fentress County, Giles County, Grundy County, Hickman County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Jackson County, Lawrence County, Lewis County, Macon County, Marshall County, Maury County, Montgomery County, Overton County, Perry County, Pickett County, Putnam County, Robertson County, Rutherford County, Smith County, Stewart County, Sumner County, Trousdale County, Van Buren County, Warren County, Wayne County, White County, Williamson County, and Wilson County.

Previous article
Clarksville-Montgomery County under Tornado Watch until later this afternoon
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online